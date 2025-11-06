Chingrighata widening fix faces demolition delays, commuters continue to suffer

The Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) has finalised a contractor to widen a stretch of EM Bypass near Chingrighata. But there has been no progress on the demolition of some of the buildings standing in the way at the crossing, officials of KMDA said.

Sources in the KMDA said that the contractor was selected around two weeks ago following a tendering process.

ADVERTISEMENT

The planned widening will address a significant bottleneck on the Bypass, situated approximately 100 metres from the Chingrighata crossing. This narrow strip, which is currently only 10 metres wide, is flanked by much broader portions of the road on either side.

Along with widening the Bypass, the agency is also supposed to widen the Chingrighata crossing. Four buildings standing at the crossing will have to be demolished for the widening job, officials said.

Discussions have been on for months, but the progress has been slow.

"We have spoken to the residents and shopowners of the first building at the Chingrighata crossing, which has VIP Sweets on the ground floor. Four families live in the building, and there are seven shops. Five of the shops have shifted. Negotiations are still underway with the families. Till we pull down the first building, we are not approaching the others," said an official.

A KMDA official said that the widening of EM Bypass and the Chingrighata crossing should be completed together for the benefit of commuters.

"The left turn towards Science City from the Chingrighata crossing is very sharp. It is almost 90 degrees. If we can demolish the buildings on the left and create more space, we can reduce this sharp turn. The more space will also allow fast dispersal of vehicles coming from Sector V," said an official.

Snarls on the road between Sector V and the Chingrighata crossing are a daily affair when the offices break for the day. An IT employee working at Sector V said it took more than 30 minutes to cross the 2.5km stretch from Nicco Park to Chingrighata.

"The entire road is chock-a-block with cars. This happens because there is a rapid surge in the number of cars and buses, but the dispersal at Chingrighata is not as fast. If the dispersal at Chingrighata is faster, the snarls can be cut down," said Saptarshi Bhose, who works in Sector V.

The snarls start around 4.30pm on a weekday and continue till about 9pm.

According to KMDA officials involved in the widening project, the road at the Chingrighata crossing is 14 metres wide, and they want to increase the width by another 7.5 metres.

"We want to add two more lanes at the crossing. That will be done after negotiations are done and the buildings are pulled down," said an official.

About 100 metres ahead of the crossing is another bottleneck on EM Bypass. A culvert, which is 10 metres wide, will be doubled.

"We will build another culvert next and widen the Bypass on this stretch," said the KMDA official.