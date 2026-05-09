Chandranath Rath murder case: Directorate of Forensic Sciences team from Gujarat joins investigation

A team from the Directorate of Forensic Sciences (DFS), Gujarat, visited the Madhyamgram crime scene on Friday where Chandranath Rath, personal assistant to chief minister-designate Suvendu Adhikari, was gunned down on Wednesday night.

A special investigation team (SIT), comprising officers from various units of the state police, including the CID, has been formed. However, no arrests have been made more than 48 hours after the killing.

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Sources said a team of Bengal Police officers has gone to Uttar Pradesh to track a lead linked to the silver Nissan Micra used to block Rath’s Mahindra Scorpio on Wednesday.

“The owner of the Nissan, whose number plate was cloned and used on another car involved in the crime, had put his vehicle details online a few weeks ago to sell the car. He said he received an enquiry from someone in Uttar Pradesh. The police are trying to check that lead,” a police source said.

The spot, where Chandranath Rath’s car was intercepted and he was gunned down, on Thursday

The police are also examining the possible involvement of a red car seen in CCTV footage that captured the movement of Rath’s SUV, the Nissan and the motorcycles trailing the target.

Sources said the three- member Gujarat forensic team was assisting Bengal Police investigators.

DFS Gujarat is regarded as one of the country’s leading forensic investigation agencies. The agency uses advanced technology and works closely with state police forces, the CBI, the NIA and other central agencies, police sources said.

The driver of Rath’s vehicle, Buddhadeb Bera, who was hit by three bullets, remains in a critical condition. Bera has undergone surgery. Three bullets were removed from his right armpit, abdomen and the region above the heart.

“He is semi-conscious,” a police officer said.

Rath was returning to his Madhyamgram home when his Scorpio was intercepted by the Nissan. The two bikes trailing the SUV then moved up on either side before the attackers opened fire. Rath, who was seated in the front passenger seat, was hit on the left side of his chest and died on the spot.

A man seated in the back escaped unhurt and is believed to be under police protection.