CCTV points to BDO’s role in New Town death

Police have collected CCTV footage around a New Town building where jewellery workshop owner Swapan Kamilla was last seen on October 28.

Kamilla, who ran a jewellery workshop in Salt Lake’s Duttabad, was found dead in New Town amid allegations of kidnapping and murder by a BDO from Jalpaiguri.

Footage from the site of the alleged kidnapping has also been collected.

The police have found two eyewitnesses who had seen Kamilla being taken to an under-construction building in New Town after being allegedly kidnapped by Rajganj BDO Prasanta Barman.

“The man who is seen in the footage (of Kamilla being forced into a beacon-fitted car) is the same man who brought him to this building,” said Santosh Mondal, a tea vendor in the New Town neighbourhood.

Gobindo Bag, the owner of the space where Kamilla ran his workshop, said that Kamilla and him were forced into two cars on October 28.

“Two cars came. They forced Kamilla into the car in which the BDO was sitting and sped away. They forced me into the other car. They took me to a place where I saw the first car parked. I saw Kamilla being beaten up and taken inside the building. Then they released me,” Bag said.

Calls and text messages sent to Barman went unanswered on Wednesday.

“A case of murder, kidnapping, destruction of evidence and criminal conspiracy has been lodged. The complaint mentions the BDO by name,” said an officer.

The police refused to confirm whether any action had been initiated against the BDO.

“We will share details at the right time,” an officer said.

No one had been arrested till late on Wednesday.