Bengal government extends summer vacation in government schools till May 31

The state government on Wednesday extended the summer vacation for government and aided schools, reversing a decision taken by the erstwhile Mamata Banerjee government.

The commissioner of school education said in an order: “The school education department has decided to extend the ongoing summer vacation, which has started from May 11 in all the Govt, aided/sponsored schools in the state up to 31.05.2026”.

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“The schools will reopen on June 1, 2026,” the order stated.

The Mamata Banerjee government earlier had announced that the summer vacation would continue till May 16.

The previous government fixed a shorter duration for summer vacation, so the duration of Puja vacation could be extended, said sources in the state education department.

Pintu Paruy, a co-convenor of the BJP teachers’ cell, said they objected to the shorter duration, considering that the temperature is on the rise.

“We told the government that if the students were exposed to the heat, they would fall sick. The education department has accepted our logic,” said Paruy.