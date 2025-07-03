CBI names TMC MLA, 17 others in death of a man during post-poll violence in 2021

Trinamool Congress MLA Paresh Paul, two councillors of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, a former officer-in-charge of Narkeldanga police station, an officer and a home guard then posted at the same police station have been chargesheeted by the CBI in connection with the death of a man during post-poll violence in 2021.

The CBI submitted the second supplementary chargesheet on June 30 in connection with the murder of Avijit Sarkar under the Narkeldanga police station area in 2021.

The central agency officers said the second supplementary chargesheet submitted before the Sealdah court has 18 names, including that of the local MLA, Paresh Paul, Kolkata Municipal Corporation councillors — Swapan Samaddar of Ward 58 and Papiya Ghosh of Ward 30.

Sources said the then officer-in-charge of Narkeldanga police station, Subhajit Sen, who retired from the force in November last year, the then investigating officer of the case, Ratna Sarkar, who has recently been promoted to the rank of inspector and is posted in the north division and a home guard have been chargesheeted.

Swapan Samaddar, a mayoral council member of KMC, called his name appearing on the chargesheet as political vendetta.

“This is pure political vendetta. I was not even present there and there is evidence to prove that. I am demanding a probe by the CBI or the CID against the complainant, who is the brother of the deceased. The complainant is involved in extortion and illegal occupation of government property,” said Samaddar.

Ghosh, too, said this was “politically motivated.”

“These are all strategies by the Opposition as elections are approaching. People will give answer to such vendetta,” she said.

Paresh Paul, Maniktala MLA and councillor of Ward 31 of KMC, did not take calls from The Telegraph.

Sen, when contacted, heard the newspaper’s query seeking his reaction but disconnected the call. Sarkar did not respond to calls or text messages.

CBI said the central agency registered the case in August 2021 after taking over the probe.

This is the second case in last one year where the officer-in-charge of a police station in the city where a case was initially registered has been identified as accused in the same case once the CBI took over the probe.

The former OC of Tala police station was arrested in connection with the rape and murder at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last year after the probe changed hands and the CBI took over.