‘Breakthrough’ in fight against fruit flies; Shield against biggest threat to cultivation globally

A recent study has offered a “breakthrough” in the fight against fruit flies, formidable pests considered among the biggest threats to fruits and vegetables.

Researchers have, for the first time, sequenced specific gene regions from a set of fruit fly species found on cucurbitaceous crops like pumpkins, cucumbers and gourds. The discovery offers hope for targeted pest-control using genetics instead of the large-scale use of chemical pesticides.

Fruit flies (Tephritidae) pose a significant threat to global agriculture, impacting crop yields, food security and international trade. A collaborative study led by researchers from the Calcutta-headquartered Zoological Survey of India (ZSI), University of Calcutta and other institutions focused on eight species of fruit flies collected from various districts in Bengal where agriculture is a vital livelihood source.

“The team sequenced mitochondrial COI gene regions from the fruit fly species.... Analysis revealed 30 uniquely variable sites at nucleotide positions thereby offering a crucial target for species-specific interventions,” said a spokesperson for the ZSI.

The “mitochondrial COI gene region” refers to a specific segment of DNA located within the mitochondria of an organism. Mitochondria are membrane-bound cell organelles. Much like organs in the human body, an organelle is a subcellular structure that has one or more specific jobs to perform in the cell.

The study has recently been published in BMC Genomics.

Dhriti Banerjee, director of ZSI, highlighted the importance of this research. “Fruit flies are devastating pests. In Bengal, where over 70 per cent of rural households depend on agriculture, our work is critical. This new method will protect crops and reduce our dependence on chemical pesticides,” she said.

“By enabling targeted pest-control measures, we can minimise environmental damage and empower agricultural professionals with precision tools, moving away from broad-spectrum approaches that can harm non-target species. The research offers a promising path towards sustainable and effective fruit fly management,” she said.

Fruit fly infestations pose a significant threat to global agriculture and food security. The damage is caused either directly by the larvae of the fruit flies or indirectly from harmful micro-organisms or decomposers that enter the fruits and vegetables through the egg-laying holes made by the female fruit flies. They cause economic losses amounting to billions of dollars annually. Many countries face trade restrictions because of these pervasive pests.

“The new research offers a breakthrough tool in the fight against fruit flies. This novel method enables rapid, accurate, and reliable species identification, facilitating earlier interventions and mitigating crop damage during outbreaks. This is particularly vital in the context of growing concerns about global food security,” said the ZSI spokesperson.

The researchers — Ankush Mitra, Pubali Mitra, Pradosh Mahadani, and Subrata Trivedi — believe their findings will be instrumental in safeguarding agricultural productivity.

Calcutta University professor Madhusudan Das, who was part of the study, said: “With increasing population, the demand for healthy food continues to grow. So, ensuring sustainable agricultural practice is more important than ever. By identifying specific fruit fly species with precision, more sustainable pest control strategies can be implemented. This would also align with the global push towards reducing chemical pesticides, promoting healthier ecosystems and preserving biodiversity.”