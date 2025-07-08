Brace for rain again today, intensity and spread of shower to be weaker, says Met

Jodhpur Park recorded 115mm of rain in just four hours on Monday evening, making it difficult for residents to get home.

The rainy spell will continue on Tuesday, but the Met office said the spread and intensity of the rain will be weaker than on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, the heaviest rain in most of Calcutta was between 3pm and 7pm on Monday.

In Jodhpur Park, the highest volume of rain was between 4pm and 6pm. The civic body’s drainage pumping station there recorded 95mm of rain in this period.

The impact was apparent.

A 27-year-old woman returning from her workplace in Kasba to Ibrahimpur Road in Jadavpur around 8pm had to wade through shin-deep water.

“App cabs refuse to drop me at the doorstep of my house, and I had to wade through the water,” said the woman.

Officials of the KMC said that Chetla received 22mm of rain, Ballygunge 15mm, and Kamdahari near New Garia 46mm.

In the north, Ultadanga, Maniktala, Duttabagan received significant rain.

The city should brace itself for an overcast sky with spells of light to moderate rain on Tuesday, the Met office said.

However, rainfall is not expected to be as persistent or heavy as it was on Monday, the Met office said.

Throughout Monday, the sun did not make its presence felt, and the drizzle continued even when the showers were not heavy.

“The conditions on Monday were favourable for such an overcast sky. The low-pressure area over Gangetic Bengal and the neighbourhood (mainly over land) and the monsoon trough, which extends from Rajasthan to the Bay of Bengal, cumulatively contributed to a rainy day,” said a Met official.

“Overcast conditions will continue on Tuesday, but the intensity of the rain will be less compared to Monday,” the official added.

A drenched Monday brought down the maximum temperature to 29.2 degrees Celsius, which is more than three degrees below normal. The minimum temperature was 26.6 degrees Celsius.

The weather bulletin issued on Monday afternoon forecasts heavy to very heavy rain in some districts of the state.

“The monsoon trough at mean sea level now passes through Sri Ganganagar (Rajasthan) Sirsa (Haryana), Meerut, Varanasi (in Uttar Pradesh), Daltonganj (Jharkhand), Purulia, and then through a low-pressure area into the northeast Bay of Bengal. In view of the system and strong monsoon flow, light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely in some districts in Bengal,” the weather bulletin issued on Monday afternoon said.

Calcutta is not among the places where heavy rain is likely.

The Met office has predicted heavy rainfall over some places in Purulia and Jhargram districts on Tuesday.