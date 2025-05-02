Blaze victims

Police have come out with a list of the victims of the fire at Rituraj Hotel, which claimed 14 lives. The deceased include 11 men, one woman and two children.

Two of the deceased have yet to be identified, the police said.

1. Rajesh Kumar Satuka, 61 (Odisha)

2. Dusmanta Kumar Swain, 46 (Khardah, North 24-Parganas)

3. P. Rithan, 3 (Tamil Nadu)

4. P. Diya, 10 (Tamil Nadu)

5. S. Muthu Krishnan, 61 (Tamil Nadu)

6. Niraj Kumar, 29 (Bihar)

7. Manoj Kumar Paswan, 42 (Paswan, who hailed from Jharkhand, worked at the hotel and jumped to his death from the cornice in a bid to escape the fire)

8. Kamal Nawalgaria, 37 (Uttar Pradesh)

9. Akriti Nawalgaria, 22 (Uttar Pradesh; her family said she was born in 1995, which makes her 30 years old)

10. Dusyant Kumar Nayak, 46 (Odisha)

11. Manoj Kumar Patra, 43 (Odisha)

12. Rajesh Kumar, 51 (Bihar)