MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 02 May 2025

Blaze victims

Kolkata Police have come out with the a name list of the 14 people who died in the central Kolkata hotel fire

Our Special Correspondent Published 02.05.25, 06:10 AM
Fire at Rituraj hotel

Fire at Rituraj hotel File image

Police have come out with a list of the victims of the fire at Rituraj Hotel, which claimed 14 lives. The deceased include 11 men, one woman and two children.

Two of the deceased have yet to be identified, the police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Rajesh Kumar Satuka, 61 (Odisha)

2. Dusmanta Kumar Swain, 46 (Khardah, North 24-Parganas)

3. P. Rithan, 3 (Tamil Nadu)

4. P. Diya, 10 (Tamil Nadu)

5. S. Muthu Krishnan, 61 (Tamil Nadu)

6. Niraj Kumar, 29 (Bihar)

7. Manoj Kumar Paswan, 42 (Paswan, who hailed from Jharkhand, worked at the hotel and jumped to his death from the cornice in a bid to escape the fire)

8. Kamal Nawalgaria, 37 (Uttar Pradesh)

9. Akriti Nawalgaria, 22 (Uttar Pradesh; her family said she was born in 1995, which makes her 30 years old)

10. Dusyant Kumar Nayak, 46 (Odisha)

11. Manoj Kumar Patra, 43 (Odisha)

12. Rajesh Kumar, 51 (Bihar)

RELATED TOPICS

Fire Central Kolkata Hotel Police Unnatural Death Victim
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

US bid for solidarity, de-escalation: After talks, Jaishankar pledges justice for Pahalgam

Jaishankar’s post on X on the conversation with Rubio appeared to indicate a difference of opinion between the two capitals
Amit Shah
Quote left Quote right

We will hunt down each and every perpetrator who has carried out dastardly attack in Pahalgam

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT