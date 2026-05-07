BJP teachers’ cell warns against file removal from Kolkata school council office

Members of the BJP teachers’ cell visited the Kolkata District Primary School Council’s office in Kasba and asked officials to ensure that no file was smuggled out of the building on Wednesday.

The members went to Shiksha Bhavan in Kasba in the afternoon and put up party posters all over the building.

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Pintu Paruy, the co-convener of the BJP teachers’ cell, said they told the council chairman that no file should be smuggled out of the building, as per the chief secretary’s order.

The state’s chief secretary, Dushyant Nariala, on Monday afternoon instructed all department secretaries not to remove or take away any “important file or paper” from the state secretariat at Nabanna or other state administration offices in Calcutta.

The circular was issued around 3pm after it became clear that the BJP was storming to power with a landslide victory, bringing an end to the Trinamool Congress’s 15-year-long rule in the state.

“We have information that a lot of irregularities have taken place in the appointment and transfer of teachers. The files contain information about the irregularities. So the files cannot be smuggled out from here, as long as the order of the chief secretary remains in force,” said Paruy.

The members of the cell raised slogans of “Jai Shri Ram” as they went around the building, marking saffron tilaks on the officials’ foreheads and distributing sweets.

The members of the BJP’s teachers’ and non-teaching staff have been holding victory marches on university campuses in the city ever since the BJP stormed to power on May 4.

A group of university staff members moved around the Jadavpur University campus with flags bearing the slogan “Jai Shri Ram” on Tuesday.

They handed over a lotus to JU vice-chancellor Chiranjib Bhattacharjee.

The non-teaching staff at Calcutta University held a victory march on its College Street campus on Tuesday.

The members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the students’ wing of the RSS, set up saffron flags all over the College Street campus.

A member of the BJP’s teachers’ cell said, apart from the universities, they have also decided to visit the district primary school council offices.

Kartik Manna, the chairman of the council, said: “They applied a saffron tilak on my forehead and asked me to ensure that no file was smuggled out of the office following the order issued by the chief secretary. I took note of their demands”.

The members of the cell said they also told the district officials that no schoolteacher should be called to the council office to carry out clerical work. “We have information that owing to the shortage of staff, the schoolteachers are called to the council office to carry out clerical work,” said a member of the cell.