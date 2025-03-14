Biometric set-up at Jogesh Chandra Chaudhuri Law College to stop ‘outsiders’ entry

Jogesh Chandra Chaudhuri Law College will ensure only bona fide students enter the campus through a biometric attendance facility, a lawyer appearing for the college told Calcutta High Court on Thursday.

The lawyer said this during the hearing of a case regarding allegations of outsiders entering the campus on Wednesday and creating chaos in the name of celebrating Holi.

“The college was already planning to introduce a biometric system to ensure the entry of genuine students,” the lawyer told Justice Biswajit Basu.

During Thursday’s hearing, the officer-in-charge of Charu Market police station, which has jurisdiction over the college, was summoned to the court.

Advocate Arka Nag, representing a section of the college students, alleged that some outsiders had entered the college premises and had used poisonous chemicals and chilli powder dust while celebrating Holi.

Jogesh Chandra Chaudhuri Law College and Jogesh Chandra Chaudhuri College share the same campus on Prince Anwar Shah Road.

Sunanda Goyenka, the principal of Jogesh Chaudhuri Law College, told Metro: “The college governing body has already decided that a biometric facility will be installed to ensure that only bona fide students enter the campus. We will have it first installed outside the classrooms. Then we have plans to install the facility at the main gate. Since ours is a shared campus, we have to see what can be done about it.”

A college official said they want to speak to the Jogesh Chandra Chaudhuri college authorities before deciding on installing the facility.

The law college is a morning college while Jogesh Chandra Chaudhuri College has day sessions offering graduation in general subjects.

“Mala Roy (Trinamool Congress MP from south Calcutta), the president of our governing body, has already given instructions about the biometric facility. In Wednesday’s meeting, she again raised the issue. A biometric system will also help us in checking the attendance,” said Goyenka.

The officer-in-charge of Charu Market police station, while appearing before the court, said that he visited the college, although no specific complaint was filed by the college authorities.

After the hearing, Justice Basu held that the authorities of both the colleges should be more alert in maintaining law and order on the college campuses.