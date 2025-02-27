Big bag bought to stuff body: Mother-daughter duo committed murder on Sunday, say police

Police have revealed that Arati Ghosh and her daughter Falguni, who were caught carrying a dead body in a trolley bag at Ahiritola Ghat on Tuesday, purchased the suitcase from Burrabazar specifically for disposing of the victim’s remains.

Contrary to the suspects’ initial claims that Sumita Ghosh was killed on Monday evening, investigators determined from preliminary findings and post-mortem reports that the murder occurred on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The victim was killed on Sunday. According to their statement, they initially tried to stuff the body into a suitcase they already owned. When that proved inadequate, the mother and daughter went to Burrabazar the next day to purchase a larger trolley bag,” said an officer from the homicide wing of Kolkata Police’s detective department.

The suspects also claimed they visited Burrabazar to order jewellery, though police have yet to verify this statement. Investigators recovered a jewellery shop bill and a train ticket from their possession.

The motive behind the murder remains unclear.

“It could be murder for gain. A relative of the deceased, who filed the complaint, reported that Sumita Ghosh’s jewellery was missing. However, we still need to verify what specifically led to the killing,” an officer said.

Senior Kolkata Police officers now believe the murder was “pre-planned and executed in cold blood”.

Sumita Ghosh, the sister of Arati Ghosh’s father-in-law, had been staying with Arati and Falguni at their rented home in Madhyamgram since February 11. The police are still investigating the purpose of her visit.

The preliminary post-mortem report documented multiple injuries on the victim’s body but did not specify the exact cause of death, which remains “pending” until chemical examination reports are complete.

Investigators noted the slain woman’s ankles were severed but there was minimal bleeding as she was dead by then. “The woman’s protruding tongue suggests possible strangulation. The ankles were cut off after her death,” said an officer involved in the investigation. The weapon used for this is yet to be found.

The police believe the assailants attempted to disfigure the victim by striking her face with a brick, possibly to hinder identification.

“The suspects claim they disposed of the weapon and some jewellery in a water body. This requires verification,” said an investigator.

Given that Arati worked as an ayah (caregiver), the police suspect she may have used her experience in handling patients to sever the victim’s ankles.

Barasat police assumed control of the investigation on Wednesday. The mother and daughter, currently in judicial remand, may undergo a test identification parade pending court approval.