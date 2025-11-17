Betting racket busted at Eden Gardens, three arrested

Three persons were arrested on Saturday inside Eden Gardens for suspected cricket betting conducted through online apps on their phones, police said.

The persons were arrested from the F1 Block of Eden Gardens during the India-South Africa Test match.

“On Saturday, during the Test match at Eden Gardens, we received information that some persons were

running a cricket betting racket inside the stadium by using mobile phones. A team from the anti-rowdy squad of the detective department caught a few persons at the F1 Block,” said an officer.

During the investigation, it was discovered that all three were engaged in cricket betting using mobile phone apps.

The police stated that a few more men managed to escape from the spot.

Police identified the accused as Altaf Khan, 26, from Maharashtra, Ankush Raj, 22, from Bihar and Patel Pinkal Kumar, 39, from Gujarat.

All of them were checked, following which three mobile phones and some incriminating transactions were found in their mobile phones.

Later, a case was registered with Maidan police station under sections of criminal conspiracy, cheating and sections of the Gambling and Prize Competition Act.

It was also found that they were part of a racket operating from various parts of the country, a senior police officer said.