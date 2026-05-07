What Kolkatans want changed and what they want protected under new government

Tejash Doshi, 50 Businessman

Constituency: Bhabanipur

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Why I wanted a change: It has become suffocating. There are political interferences and directives that we have to abide by. Why should a businessman be told how to run his business? When we see how businesses are run in other states, we feel let down. Nothing is progressing in the state.

Changes I expect: Stronger law enforcement and accountability. No one should escape consequences due to connections. Governance must improve, the city should look more developed and encroachments must be cleared.

What I don’t want to change: Bengalis love their food. We should be allowed to eat what we want without restrictions. People should be allowed to celebrate the

festival of their choice without any fear.

Nikunj Chaudhary, 36 Businessman

Constituency: Howrah Madhya

Why I wanted a change: The Trinamool government created a gunda raj, making it difficult for businessmen like us to survive. We had to give them commissions for business deals.

The Trinamool supporters would not let us do anything without sharing a commission. Apart from this, the Trinamool government failed to bring any industry to Bengal. People migrate from Bengal in search of jobs because the wage rate is so low.

Changes I expect: I want the new government to bring an end to this gunda raj so we can do business without any fear. Industry must be brought in to boost per capita income.

What I don’t want to change: People must be allowed to eat according to their preference. If someone wants to eat non-veg, there should be no bar. People should be allowed to eat fish, mutton or chicken, according to their choice.

Sreya Ghosh, 28 Private insurance company executive

Constituency: Bidhannagar

Why I wanted a change: Better job opportunities in the state. A lack of jobs restricts growth. With few options available, career progression becomes difficult.

Changes I expect: More employment opportunities and better salaries. Rising living costs, including LPG prices, also need to be controlled. I have been working in the same company for more than seven years because I couldn’t find a better job here. I have been deliberating about moving to Mumbai. For that, I would need a pay package that covers house rent and other associated expenses. The advantage of working in your own city is that you can live with your family and save more.

What I don’t want to change: I want Calcutta to remain a safe place. I come back home around 10pm, but I have never felt unsafe. And we should be allowed to eat what we like.

Pari Rungta, 28 Graphic designer

Constituency: Kasba

Why I wanted a change: The city’s development seems slower than that of other metros, with limited job opportunities and lower pay. Growth here needs to be faster. There is a lack of good job opportunities and proper pay in Calcutta and we are unable to keep up with other cities.

Changes I expect: Better civic sense among Calcuttans. People often spit and throw garbage anywhere and everywhere. Roads are also in poor condition and are repaired only during elections. A developed city should maintain cleanliness and infrastructure.

What I don’t want to change: I don’t want Durga Puja celebrations to change. It is the heart and identity of Bengal. No matter which party comes to power, this cultural spirit and tradition should remain untouched and celebrated with the same joy and unity.

Rekha Vaisya, 63 School administrator

Constituency: Bidhannagar

Why I wanted a change: The people in power had become arrogant and disconnected from the common masses. When I stood in the queue to cast my vote, almost everyone was talking of a change.

Changes I expect: I feel lonely. All parents are lonely. We were born and brought

up in Calcutta and we lived with our whole family. I cannot ask my children to stay behind because there is no employment here. Our children are not living with us, not in Calcutta, not in the state and sometimes not in the country. Every second home is becoming an old-age home, and there is no life. It has become a curse for us.

What I don’t want to change: Bangaliana — the essence of Bengali culture — the freedom to socialise, connect, preserve culture and heritage. I should have the freedom to go to the neighbourhood stall to have tea and converse with others, irrespective of gender, caste or age.

Mousumi Biswas, 28 Saleswoman in the retail industry in Bangalore

Constituency: Sonarpur Uttar

Why I wanted a change: More jobs in my state. I was working in Bangalore, but I decided to come back because it was taking a toll on my health. Voting is my constitutional right, and when I found my name on the electoral rolls after SIR, I knew I had to cast my vote for change.

Changes I expect: There should be more facilities for ordinary people—such as a certain amount of free electricity, accessible public transport, and, most importantly, more job opportunities. I don’t support any political party; I want a better quality of life as a common citizen. Four years ago, I moved to Bangalore after receiving a job offer of ₹25,000 per month, compared to an offer of ₹10,000 in Calcutta.

What I don’t want to change: The freedom to speak my own language, Bangla. Despite having a well-paying job in Bangalore, I sometimes feel upset that I can’t speal to people in Bengali. No one speaks my language there.

Nikhil Das, 30 PhD student at Jadavpur University

Constituency: Kakdwip

Why I wanted a change: This government has failed to create adequate job opportunities for young people like us. Due to corruption, even school teaching positions — once a reliable source of employment — have been compromised. In a state like Bengal, where industrial growth is limited, these jobs were especially important. However, under the Trinamool government, many of these opportunities have effectively been taken away. At the higher education level, opportunities are also scarce, as recruitment in colleges and universities has largely been frozen. Even where hiring has occurred, it has often been surrounded by controversy and allegations of corruption.

Changes I expect: More industries and more job opportunities. I also want fair schoolteacher recruitments. Resumption of recruitment of teachers at the college and university levels.

What I don’t want to change: I want the environment of communal harmony to prevail to ensure growth for all.

Sreemoyee Roy, 27 Law student at Sister Nivedita University

Constituency: Tollygunge

Why I wanted change: Injustice of any kind cannot be compensated merely through financial support to victims or their families. Monetary help can never replace justice or accountability. Those in positions of power must be held responsible for their

actions. A system that relies on compensation instead of accountability risks

normalising wrongdoing rather than addressing its root causes.

Changes I expect: There should be a complete removal of political influence from the education sector. Student bodies within institutions must function independently, prioritising student welfare rather than serving political interests. Today, many students prefer private universities over government institutions, largely because of the absence of political interference. Education should remain a neutral and empowering space focused on learning and growth.

What I don’t want to change: Social harmony must be preserved. People from different religions and backgrounds have coexisted peacefully for years, and this unity is essential. It is deeply concerning to see religion being used as a political tool, especially during elections.



