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regular-article-logo Sunday, 07 June 2026

Bengal police arrest TMC worker on post-poll violence charges, accused found hiding under pile of sarees

The arrest drew comparisons with a similar incident in Cooch Behar's Mathabhanga on May 4, when police arrested local TMC leader Shahidul Miah after allegedly pulling him out from under a bed where he had been hiding

PTI Published 07.06.26, 06:18 PM
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A TMC worker, accused of involvement in 2021 post-poll violence in Bengal, was arrested from Amta in Howrah district on Sunday after he was allegedly found hiding under a pile of sarees during a police raid, officials said.

The accused has been identified as Brahmananda Chakraborty, a resident of Udaynarayanpur in the same district.

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According to police, Chakraborty attempted to evade arrest by hiding under a pile of sarees inside a house.

Local BJP leaders claimed that complaints regarding Chakraborty's alleged involvement in incidents of post-poll violence dating back to 2021 had been pending for years.

The arrest drew comparisons with a similar incident in Cooch Behar's Mathabhanga on May 4, when police arrested local TMC leader Shahidul Miah after allegedly pulling him out from under a bed where he had been hiding.

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