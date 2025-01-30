MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Assault cuffs on biryani chain owner in Madhyamgram

Anirban Das was arrested on Tuesday under the Arms Act and for alleged criminal intimidation and assault, said an officer of the Barrackpore Police Commissionerate

Our Special Correspondent Published 30.01.25, 07:19 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

The owner of the popular biryani chain D Bapi was arrested in Madhyamgram for allegedly threatening a person with arms and assaulting him during talks about a rented property.

Anirban Das was arrested on Tuesday under the Arms Act and for alleged criminal intimidation and assault, said an officer of the Barrackpore Police Commissionerate.

Besides owning a chain of biryani outlets in Madhyamgram, Sodepur and Barrackpore, Das is a member of the Trinamool-run gram panchayat at Mohanpur in Barrackpore.

The police said Das was picked up after a complaint by Biswajit Dutta, who owns a godown in Badamtala, off Jessore Road, alleging that the accused had assaulted him and threatened to kill him with firearms his bodyguard was carrying.

“The complaint was lodged on Monday night and Das was arrested early next morning,” the officer said.

“A preliminary probe revealed that Dutta had gone to talk to Das about vacating a godown that he had rented out for 11 months. Dutta said Das’s contract for the godown was over.”

Das’s wife denied the allegations saying no one was assaulted or threatened.

The police said they were looking for Das’s bodyguard.

