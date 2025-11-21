Artificial intelligence-enabled CCTV cameras to get installed at Metro stations soon

Metro Railway will install artificial intelligence-enabled CCTV cameras across stations for better surveillance.

“An artificial intelligence-based system is being planned to strengthen the security and surveillance system in Metro Railway as part of Indian Railways’ system for the security surveillance,” the carrier said on Thursday.

Security systems across the railway network in the country are being upgraded in the wake of the Delhi blast, which killed 13.

A spokesperson for Metro Rail said that the new cameras will cover all corridors. “The order has been placed. Work will start soon and happen in phases.”

A Metro official explained how the new cameras would work.

“Suppose a man in a red shirt is in our radar. The system will get a feed to look out for passengers in red shirts. It will act accordingly....”

He continued: “The software will help to detect suspicious movement of humans and vehicles, intrusion, loitering, as well as camera tampering. The system will be equipped to identify colours and combinations.”

Death on tracks

An elderly man jumped in front of a train at Netaji (Kudghat) Metro station of the Blue Line on Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened around 3.10pm.

The man, who police could not identify till Thursday night, was declared dead at MR Bangur Hospital.

The carrier ran truncated services between Dakshineswar and Maidan in the intervening period. The services between Maidan and Shahid Khudiram (Briji) were suspended.

Normal services on the entire stretch resumed at 4.05pm, said an official.