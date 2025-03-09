App cab driver succumbs to injuries after assault for ‘hitting’ two-wheeler in Bijoygarh

An app cab driver succumbed to injuries two days after a group of men allegedly beat him up for hitting a two-wheeler while parking his car in Bijoygarh on the southern fringes of the city.

Jayanta Sen, 38, died early on Friday at KPC Medical College and Hospital, where he was admitted after being shifted from Baghajatin State General Hospital early on Wednesday.

Police have drawn up a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder under section 105/3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against a group of unknown persons at Jadavpur police station following a complaint lodged by Jayanta’s younger brother Prasanta.

Till Saturday evening, no one had been arrested.

“Jayanta returned to his Bijoygarh home around 10.30pm on Tuesday. While parking his car, around 50m away from the building where he lived, he hit a parked two-wheeler. The two-wheeler fell in the impact,” an officer of Jadavpur police station said.

“Jayanta went inside. After some time, a group of men called him out of his apartment and assaulted him for hitting the two-wheeler while parking his car.”

Cops have found CCTV footage that shows a group of five men circling Jayanta’s white Hyundai Eon on a deserted street in Bijoygarh around 2am on Wednesday. The next footage shows some men bending in front of the gate leading to the ground-floor flat of the Sens in Sraddhanjali Apartment.

A tree obstructs the camera, making it difficult to make out what the men are doing.

Preliminary investigation revealed that after Jayanta went inside on Tuesday night, a group of men reached the spot, the police said.

“They scanned the car’s registration number and somehow got hold of Jayanta’s mobile number. He was called and asked to step out. The group then beat him up mercilessly,” the officer said.

Jayanta’s neighbours said the soft-spoken man lived with his wife — they got married four years back — his parents, and a younger brother in a rented flat. Jayanta would leave in the morning and usually return by 11 pm.

“The group wrapped my brother’s face with a towel and showered fists and blows on his abdomen and chest,” Prasanta told reporters on Saturday.

“Doctors treating my brother at the medical college and hospital said he suffered internal bleeding and some of his organs were severely injured following the assault. He passed away around 6.30am on Friday,” Prasanta said.

Some of Prasanta’s acquaintances in the area claimed his mother had tried pleading with the attackers, holding their feet. She was pushed away and so was Jayanta’s wife, who came to rescue him.

“We have identified one of the members of the group. He moved to this area after buying an apartment recently. The rest are outsiders,” said a resident of the area, who did not want to be named.

Senior officers said they were trying to identify the accused from the CCTV footage. “It takes time. But the accused would be identified and arrested shortly,” an officer said.