All 83 rooftop joints scanned by Kolkata Municipal Corporation based on list prepared

The city’s civic body has completed at least one inspection of all rooftop bars and restaurants on a list prepared by police as part of an administrative swoop on the segment.

Following a blanket ban on rooftop restaurants announced a week ago by Calcutta mayor Firhad Hakim, the police had drawn up a list of 83 such joints in Calcutta. Bidhannagar had a separate list of 25.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have completed an inspection of all such places in Calcutta. We have conducted physical assessments of the places in question and recorded the observations. For now, there is nothing beyond that,” said a senior official of the building department of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

A majority of the inspections were conducted by teams that also had representatives from the fire services department. There may be more inspections, by one or multiple agencies, in the same places in the coming days, said sources in the administration.

Sources in the food and beverage industry said they now expected the civic body to conduct individual hearings in the cases of restaurants that have allegedly been found flouting norms.

“Leaving 50 per cent open space is a must for rooftop establishments. While many rooftop joints tick that box, many do not,” said a restaurateur.

The KMC had last week issued notices to the restaurants and bars to “stop operations and demolish unauthorised structures immediately”, failing which, it said, the demolition would be done by the civic body under Section 400 (8) of the KMC Act.

Three popular bar-cum- restaurants in the city with rooftop sections, backed by the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), had moved court challenging the legality of the notice.

On Tuesday, Justice Gaurang Kanth of Calcutta High Court kept in “abeyance” for two weeks the demolition order issued, directing the city’s civic body to “reverify” documentation before taking further action.

The civic body has prepared a draft standard operating procedure (SOP) for rooftop bars and restaurants, and submitted it to Bengal’s chief secretary for approval. The approval is pending, said sources.

A member of the NRAI said the court prodding the civic body to grant an audience to restaurants — found to have allegedly flouted norms — was a welcome move.

“The restaurants will get a chance to explain their cases. If they show certificates of regularisation and licences from the KMC, fire, excise and other agencies, then the question of how they managed to get all the permits will arise. But overall, it is a welcome move. Each case is different and should be treated differently, instead of imposing a blanket ban,” said a source.

Calcutta High Court’s Tuesday order read: “In the absence of any imminent threat to life or property, the petitioner shall be afforded an opportunity of hearing prior to any coercive action in respect of the alleged unauthorised construction.”

Not all restaurants mentioned on the police list are rooftop establishments. Some of them have an al fresco section on balconies.

The KMC official said such places were also under the scanner. “We will have to see if they have permission to use the balconies for commercial purposes,” he said.

The rooftop sections of the restaurants and bars were mostly shut on Friday evening. Until last month, it would have been difficult to find a table at some of these places on a Friday night.

“The rooftop section is closed. We are only serving guests indoors,” said a staff member of a Chowringhee lounge.

A popular rooftop eatery near Ruby Hospital, known for its Mughlai food, has been shut for diners since Hakim’s announcement. “Only takeaway orders are being accepted,” the owner said.

On Monday, following a plea in the hight court, the KMC halted the demolition of LMNOQ Skybar, on the terrace of Celica House on Park Street, till Thursday, when the case was to come up. It could not be heard because the judge did not hold court. “According to law, the stay should remain in place until the case is heard next,” said a legal expert. It is expected to be heard early next week, said court sources.