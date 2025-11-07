AJ Block juniors band up

Kids of AJ Block formed a band and presented music for the goddess at AJ Block on Saptami in a show called Ailo Uma Barite.

The newly-formed musical band, Ho Jo Bo Ro Lo, comprised 10 members — all below the age of 16. They came together two months ago after deciding to do something different for this year’s puja function.

“We are all friends and have known each other for years. When we realised that some of us could play different instruments, we decided to try something new and came up with the idea of forming a band. It was fun,” said Sharaanya Basumalik, who played the keyboard. “I usually sing, but this was a different experience. I’ve been learning the keyboard for almost a year now, and this was my first time playing on stage,” she added.

The kids played a variety of instruments, including the keyboard, guitar, dhak, tabla, and darbuka (a percussion instrument), as they sang Jaya jaya hey Mahisasuramardini, Shiv tandav stotra, and Ailo Uma barite, drawing loud cheers and appreciation from the audience.

Ten-year-old Debattam Boral alone played four instruments — tabla, dhaak, darbuka, and cajon (a box-shaped drum played by slapping the front face with hands). “It was fun! I’ve been learning the tabla since I was five years old, and it’s still my favourite,” he said.

Class IX student Mehul Chakraborty sang with the group. “At rehearsals, we would suddenly start singing random songs and everyone would join in to jam,” said the boy who also played the guitar.

