Agnimitra Paul turns focus on VIP market after Gariahat, warns hawkers against blocking passages

Passages meant for visitors in markets cannot be encroached upon by extending stalls with wooden planks and other structures, state urban development minister Agnimitra Paul said on Tuesday during a visit to VIP market in Kankurgachi.

“Eta public er jayga (This is meant for the public). Ei extension cholbe na (This

extension won’t work),” Agnimitra said while making her way through the narrow passages of the market on Tuesday during a surprise visit.

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The minister observed that several stalls, including one selling mangoes or another vegetables, had their wares kept on extended portions of the stalls, encroaching on the passage for visitors to the market.

“Almost all the stalls have extended their space, encroaching on the passage using wooden planks and tables. That won’t be allowed. Electric cables were hanging loosely. The washrooms are in a deplorable state. The government will take up the cleanliness of the washrooms,” the minister said.

“No cycles and two-wheelers will be allowed inside the market. A separate place will be created for their parking,” she added.

This was Agnimitra’s second visit to a market in Calcutta, which is owned and managed by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).

On Monday, she visited the Gariahat market.

“We will set up a cold storage inside the market where fish and chicken can be kept so that traders don’t have to use huge styrofoam boxes and block the passages,” Agnimitra said.

“The drainage system will be revamped, and all hoardings will be removed.”

The minister lamented the absence of cleaning staff engaged by an agency and said there was no effort towards keeping the market clean.

“If someone is not interested in working, please retire. We will find a replacement. But there has to be accountability,” Agnimitra said.

During her visit to Gariahat market on Monday, the minister had expressed her displeasure with the state of the market’s drainage system and the washrooms.

A section of regular visitors to the Kankurgachi market said the space for movement along the passages has been shrinking over the years, making it difficult to walk around.

“We have asked several stall owners in the market to clear the passages, but they have not bothered. The situation gets worse on weekends when the footfall is usually higher,” said a visitor who did not want to be named.