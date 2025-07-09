‘Actions of a few should not define all’: Male student faces scrutiny over others’ crime

The alleged gang-rape of a 24-year-old student at South Calcutta Law College on June 25 has cast a shadow not only over the woman and the institution, but also over innocent male students who now find themselves under scrutiny.

Jeet Mishtry, a second-year student from Howrah, came to the college on Tuesday to submit his project.

In a conversation with The Telegraph, he described how the incident has affected students like him who had nothing to do with the crime.

“The June 25 incident has obviously shaken the women students of the college because their safety and security are at stake. But for male students like us, this shocking incident has dealt a different blow,” Mishtry said.

He explained that family members have been bombarding him with uncomfortable questions. “My mother, my aunt are constantly asking: ‘Tui esab-er modhye nei toh? Tui-o ki students’ union room-e jetish? (Hope you are not involved in these things. Did you, too, go to the students’ union room?).’”

“These questions are extremely disturbing. I came to this college to study, not to encounter such offensive questions. I have self-respect. But what happened on June 25 has put that at risk,” he added.

The scrutiny extends beyond family. Friends in his neighbourhood are raising uncomfortable questions that he finds difficult to answer. “This entire situation is unacceptable. I came to the college on time. I left the college on time after classes were over. I never went to the union room. But who would believe this? This June 25 incident has put me under the scanner.”

Mishtry emphasised that the actions of a few should not define all students.

“People must understand this one incident does not define us. We are much better human beings. They cannot get judgemental.”

The incident has been particularly shocking because one of the accused was a familiar face. Pramit Mukherjee, 20, was arrested along with Zaib Ahmed, 19, and the prime accused Monojit Mishra for the alleged gang rape. Mukherjee was in Mishtry’s class.

“We never realised he could do this. The entire class is in shock,” Mishtry said. “I came to the college on June 26 to fill out my form, a day after the incident. I did not get any hint then. From June 27, the incident made the news.”

The incident has also highlighted existing problems at the college. “Classes are irregular in our college. We had only this complaint

against the college earlier. But the horrifying incident has changed everything,” Mishtry noted.

He observed that security measures have been tightened following the incident.

“After this incident, I now see a lot of regulations like ID card production before anyone enters the campus. When I took admission in 2023, this practice lasted just a month. Hope they won’t drop their guard soon.