75 years of The BSS School: Statue unveiled to highlight education for girls

A bronze statue of a girl child clutching a notebook was unveiled at The BSS School on Wednesday.

As it stepped into its 75th year on January 1, the school in Gariahat installed the statue to highlight the transformative “power of education” and the need to educate more girls.

The sculpture is of a girl in primary school and it symbolises how education will lead her into adulthood, principal Sunita Sen said.

“We need to empower girls, and education is the only way. We have to raise independent girls who realise their self-worth,” said Sen.

“We have to keep telling girls that they do not need to depend on their father, husband, son or anyone else. Even if they do not receive support from their family, they will lead a life of dignity if they are self-sufficient,” the principal said.

An independent identity enables one to make choices and that power to choose has to be backed by education.

Amrita Dasgupta, director of the feminist organisation Swayam, said a school installing such a sculpture sends out a “powerful message” with the potential of changing the mindset of a society that sees “marriage” as the ultimate goal of a woman.

“A statue of a girl with a notebook challenges the stereotype that associates women with marriage no matter how successful she is. Her value should not be denoted by the ability to have a life partner,” Dasgupta said.

Financial independence gives women the choice to walk out or not put up with injustice, a teacher said.

“Violence cuts across class, caste, financial status, and religion but at least a woman who is financially independent has the freedom of choice.”

Schools can play a vital role in moulding not just children but also parents, said Dasgupta.

“Schools have access to communities and by putting up such a statue in front of their school, it can impress upon parents how they are doing things differently,” said Dasgupta.