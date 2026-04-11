26-year-old gang-raped by relative and his friends after consuming spiked drink

A 26-year-old woman has alleged that her brother-in-law and his friend raped her in a car in Hastings after serving her orange juice laced with sedatives.

She alleged that the attack, in February, was videographed and the recording was later used to blackmail and rape her repeatedly. She lodged a complaint with Hastings police station. An FIR was registered on Thursday.

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In the complaint, the woman alleged that her brother-in-law and his friend approached her, trying to convince her to take up a teaching job.

“According to the complaint, the woman initially refused. But the men insisted, and she later agreed to appear for an interview. On February 5, the men reportedly went to her house, telling her to prepare for the interview the same day. They offered to drive her to the interview in their car, and stopped along the way, saying they would rehearse for it,” said an officer of Hastings police station.

The men then gave her orange juice, which she drank and began feeling unwell, the complaint alleged.

“The men advised her to lie down on the back seat and rest. When she lay down, her brother-in-law allegedly forced himself on her and raped her. The other man also raped her, according to her complaint,” said the officer.

The woman, who lost consciousness, shouted for help upon regaining consciousness. The men allegedly threatened her with a video recording of the crime.

On March 26, the men allegedly approached her again, threatening to make the video public. They forced her to travel with them to Tatanagar, where three men

allegedly sexually assaulted her in an apartment where her brother-in-law confined her for a day, the complaint alleged.

“The woman said the three men paid her brother-in-law ₹50,000 to let them rape her. She said they showed her videos of strangers forcing themselves on her, which shocked her and forced her to remain silent,” an investigator said.

The woman recently told her sister about the ordeal, and her sister convinced her to go to the police.

“We have started investigating the case,” an officer said.

No arrests had been made until late on Friday.