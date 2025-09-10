10-year-old drowns in Sarsuna pond

A 10-year-old girl who was at home to take care of her toddler sibling while their parents were away for work drowned in a pond near her home in Sarsuna on Tuesday morning.

Police said the parents had left for work early on Tuesday, leaving the children at their home on Ram Narayan Mukherjee Road in Sarsuna.

The mother returned around 9am to find her elder child missing.

“The parents raised the alarm and started looking for her. She could not be found. Then they came to the police station to report the matter,” said an officer of Sarsuna police station.

During the investigation, it was found that the girl, a Class IV student, was last seen with a neighbour near a pond. On reaching the spot, her slippers were found near the water.

The police said the child did not know how to swim.

A disaster management group was engaged, and the child’s body was fished out of the water after some time. The child was taken to a local hospital, where she was declared dead.

No foul play could be detected, investigators said.

An unnatural death case has been started at Sarsuna police station.