Kidnapped 14-year-old girl rescued by Government Railway Police in New Jalpaiguri station

A 14-year-old girl from Alipurduar was rescued by the Government Railway Police (GRP) in New Jalpaiguri railway station on Thursday night.

Satyen Das, an e-rickshaw driver based in Bhatibari of the district, had allegedly abducted her and had boarded the Calcutta-bound Padatik Express when the GRP intercepted them.

Sources said on Thursday evening, the girl went missing.

Her family members reached the Bhatibari police outpost, which is under the Samuktala police station, and lodged a complaint, accusing Das of abducting her.

Police officers acted on the complaint and started tracking their cell phones.

Soon, the police came to know that the duo was travelling on the train.

They contacted the officials of GRP in NJP and in due course, she was rescued. Later, a team from the Alipurduar district police reached NJP and brought them back.

On Friday, Satyen was produced in a local court. The court has sent him in

judicial custody for 14 days. The girl, on the other hand, has been handed over to the child welfare committee of the district, police sources said.

Ticketless passengers

One hundred and twenty-nine passengers travelling without valid tickets were prosecuted during a drive at the Bally station in Howrah Division of Eastern on Friday, a spokesperson said.

A penalty worth ₹44,825 was realized through fines collected on the spot.