MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 10 May 2025

Kidnapped 14-year-old girl rescued by Government Railway Police in New Jalpaiguri station

Satyen Das, an e-rickshaw driver based in Bhatibari of the district, had allegedly abducted her and had boarded the Calcutta-bound Padatik Express when the GRP intercepted them

Our Correspondent Published 10.05.25, 07:41 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

A 14-year-old girl from Alipurduar was rescued by the Government Railway Police (GRP) in New Jalpaiguri railway station on Thursday night.

Satyen Das, an e-rickshaw driver based in Bhatibari of the district, had allegedly abducted her and had boarded the Calcutta-bound Padatik Express when the GRP intercepted them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources said on Thursday evening, the girl went missing.

Her family members reached the Bhatibari police outpost, which is under the Samuktala police station, and lodged a complaint, accusing Das of abducting her.

Police officers acted on the complaint and started tracking their cell phones.

Soon, the police came to know that the duo was travelling on the train.

They contacted the officials of GRP in NJP and in due course, she was rescued. Later, a team from the Alipurduar district police reached NJP and brought them back.

On Friday, Satyen was produced in a local court. The court has sent him in
judicial custody for 14 days. The girl, on the other hand, has been handed over to the child welfare committee of the district, police sources said.

Ticketless passengers

One hundred and twenty-nine passengers travelling without valid tickets were prosecuted during a drive at the Bally station in Howrah Division of Eastern on Friday, a spokesperson said.

A penalty worth 44,825 was realized through fines collected on the spot.

RELATED TOPICS

Rescue Kidnapping Teenager Government Railway Police (GRP) New Jalpaiguri Station Child Welfare Committee
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Srinagar among 26 Pakistan drone targets, officials say incursions 'effectively repulsed'

The attacks coincided with similar attempts across 26 locations ranging from Baramulla in Kashmir to Bhuj in Gujarat. There were drone incursions in Jammu city as well as Rajouri and Katra, all of which had been “effectively repulsed”, officials said
Jaspal Bhatti and Savita Bhatti
Quote left Quote right

I know the myopic, hateful voices wouldn't hesitate to call him a Khalistani at the first instance

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT