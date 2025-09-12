Kaliganj blast: Denied entry to SP office, 10-year-old Tamanna Khatun's mother protests

Sabina Sheikh, mother of 10-year-old Tamanna Khatun who was killed in a bomb attack on June 23 in Kaliganj, Nadia, on Thursday repeated she did not trust state police.

Sabina, along with her husband Hussain Sheikh, a migrant worker, was barred entry to the SP’s office in Krishnanagar on Thursday noon when they had gone to seek information on the actual date of chargesheet submission as 81 days had passed since their daughter’s murder.

Sabina accused the police of deliberately delaying the submission of the chargesheet against those accused in her daughter’s murder, citing their direct links with the ruling Trinamool Congress as the reason.

Tamanna was killed on the day of the Kaliganj Assembly bypoll counting, when a group of alleged Trinamool-backed goons attacked several homes of CPM supporters at Molandi village of Plassey in Kaliganj with bombs.

Sabina and her husband are CPM supporters.

The attackers stormed Sabina’s house and hurled a crude bomb, killing Tamanna instantly. Based on Sabina’s complaint, a case was registered.

So far, only 10 of the 24 accused have been arrested, including Gawal Sheikh, the local Trinamool booth committee president, and four of his relatives.

Over the past three months, Sabina repeatedly demanded the arrest of all 24 individuals named in the FIR, and urged the police to submit the chargesheet swiftly to prevent any accused from evading justice.

On multiple occasions, she met with senior police officers, including Krishnanagar superintendent of police Amarnath K., who assured Sabina that her demands would

be fulfilled.

However, Sabina alleged that nothing happened on the ground.

After being barred from the SP’s office on Thursday, Sabina said: “It was Baro Saheb (SP Amarnath K.) who told me that doors will always be open for any talk or support. He assured me the chargesheet would be filed within 45 days, expressing his heartfelt concern for my daughter. But, 81 days have passed and still no chargesheet has been filed. I went to meet the SP. He was not in the office. His staff closed the main entrance, barring my entry. Officers said they acted on orders.”

Sabina and Hussain were accompanied by CPM leaders S.M. Sadi and Debasish Acharya.

Being denied entry, Sabina and Hussain staged a demonstration in front of the SP’s office in protest.

Around an hour later, some officials came out and apologised to them for the “misunderstanding.”

DSP Shilpi Paul also emerged from her chamber and invited Sabina inside for talks, during which Sadi and Acharya joined the couple.

Sources said that during the discussion, Sabina expressed her deep distrust in the police over the delay in arresting the remaining 14 named in the FIR as well as the slow pace of chargesheet submission.

Paul, after conferring with officers concerned, assured Sabina that the chargesheet would be submitted soon.

CPM leader Acharya accused the police of making false promises. “The police will do what ultimately Nabanna will order,” he said.

Speaking to The Telegraph, ASP (rural) Uttam Ghosh said: “The chargesheet will be filed within the stipulated deadline (90 days).”

He added: “I will not comment on what she (Sabina) alleged. We are confident about filing the chargesheet within the stipulated period.... Our objective is conviction for all, and no one involved in the case will be spared. Everyone named in the case will face

the law.”

Police sources indicated that the chargesheet is likely to be submitted by September 15.