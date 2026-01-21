Jungle Safari on toy train full of thrills: DHR launches scenic Siliguri–Ghayabari weekend service

The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) has introduced “Jungle Safari”, a new short-distance toy train service between Siliguri and Ghayabari, 30km apart, to draw residents and tourists.

The new service, launched by the DHR in collaboration with a Siliguri-based private agency, commenced on January 17. It will run every weekend.

An official of the DHR said the Jungle Safari service aims to provide passengers with an economical journey on the historic narrow-gauge track of the century-old toy train, recognised as a world heritage site by Unesco.

“The newly introduced service is part of our ongoing efforts to combine heritage conservation with sustainable tourism and local economic development, making the historic railway more accessible and relevant to the communities it serves,” he said.

The journey, sources said, offers panoramic views of Darjeeling’s iconic hills, lush green vegetation and scenic mountain landscapes.

The round trip operates with three coaches hauled by a diesel locomotive and can accommodate around 70 passengers per trip, railway officials said.

On Saturdays and Sundays, the train would depart from Siliguri Junction at 10am to reach Ghayabari at 1pm. After almost two hours, the train would begin its return journey at 2.45pm to reach Siliguri Junction by 6pm.

A major highlight of the journey is a halt at the iconic Agony Point Loop near Tindharia, a tight curve where the train hangs over the gorge, where passengers can spend some time. Agony Point is generally regarded as the most awe-inspiring point in the loop line. Loops are the spiral sections of the track that help the train move on steep hilly gradients.

“The location is expected to become a popular destination for family outings, group tours, and short heritage excursions. The fare for the Jungle Safari service has been fixed at ₹500 per head, which makes it affordable,” said an official.

That the DHR intends to introduce short-distance toy train services was first reported by The Telegraph on the occasion of celebrating the 144th anniversary of the DHR's first full-fledged journey from Siliguri Town to Darjeeling railway station held at Sukna on July 4 last year.

The DHR, including its loops and dizzying curves, was recognised as a World Heritage Site in 1999 for its engineering marvel.