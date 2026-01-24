MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Jhargram bids farewell to martyred army jawan Samiran Singh with full military honours

Mortal remains of the Army jawan brought to Sankrail as villagers line up to pay tribute

PTI Published 24.01.26, 11:32 PM
General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Army's White Knight Corps Lt. Gen. PK Mishra, center, pays homage to martyrs during a wreath-laying ceremony at the Air Force Station, following a tragic accident in which 10 soldiers were killed when their truck skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Doda district on Thursday, in Jammu

The mortal remains of Samiran Singh, one of the 10 Army personnel who lost their lives in the Doda accident, was brought to his native place Sankrail in West Bengal's Jhargram district on Saturday and accorded a tearful farewell with full military honours.

As the flower-decked coffin reached Kuchladari village in a special Army vehicle, thousands of people gathered to pay their tributes.

Accompanying the coffin were his fellow soldiers from the Bravo Company of the 169 Battalion of the Indian Army.

Singh was among the 10 Army personnel who lost their lives in a tragic accident in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, where their vehicle plunged into a gorge while returning to camp.

As the coffin was placed in front of his residence, family members and local residents paid their last respects.

Gopiballavpur MLA Khagendranath Mahato and zilla parishad karmadhyaksha Kamal Kumar Raut were present at the spot.

As tributes continued, the air resonated with slogans of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Samiran Singh Amar Rahe.' The coffin was then taken towards the cremation ground, followed by thousands of mourners with tear-filled eyes, chanting slogans in his honour.

At the crematorium, Singh was accorded a final farewell with a ceremonial gun salute and full military honours.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

