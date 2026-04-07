TMC candidate Swapna Barman files nomination after green signal from Election Commission

Swapna Barman, the heptathlete and Asian Games gold medallist fielded by the Trinamool Congress from the Rajganj Assembly seat of Jalpaiguri district, filed her nomination on Monday.

“Today was the last day of nomination, and thankfully, I could file it. There were many hurdles — personal, professional issues and the no-objection certificate (NOC) I needed from the railway authorities and the Election Commission. Finally, I feel relieved and will launch a full-fledged campaign,” Swapna said after filing her nomination at the district collectorate.

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A source said there had been doubts about whether Swapna would be able to file her nomination because of the pending NOCs.

“She had resigned from her railway job after joining Trinamool, and it led to departmental action. This made her approach the Calcutta High Court, and as per rules, even though she received the NOC from the railways, she needed approval from the Election Commission. Yesterday (Sunday), she finally got the clearance,” said a Trinamool functionary.

Fresh confusion cropped up within the party ranks on Monday.

Swapna and Krishna Das, the Trinamool candidate of Jalpaiguri and the district president of the party’s SC and OBC cell, reached the DM’s office instead of the district party office where workers were waiting with drums and flags.

The plan was to hold a procession with Swapna.

“Confusion prevailed as no clear instructions were given regarding the starting point of the procession by the party leadership. Many leaders and workers were seen moving between different locations, unsure of where to assemble,” said a source.

Ranjan Silsharma, the Trinamool candidate from Dabgram-Fulbari Assembly seat of the district, filed his nomination with a full-fledged rally, accompanied by party supporters chanting slogans and beating drums.

Mahua Gope, the Jalpaiguri party president, said: “The NOC-related issues concerning Swapna have been resolved. Our candidates in all seven seats of the district have successfully filed their nominations.”