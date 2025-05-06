Jalpaiguri Government Medical College & Hospital set to start thalassaemia facility

The Jalpaiguri Government Medical College & Hospital (JGMCH) is all set to introduce a new day-care unit for thalassaemia patients, which will eliminate the need for prolonged hospital stays. It will be especially helpful for children as they will be able to return home sooner.

The five-bed facility will be opened in the pediatric emergency wing on May 8, which is World Thalassaemia Day, said a source at the hospital.

Thalassaemia is a genetic blood disorder that requires regular blood transfusions, particularly among children. “Currently, the district has 1,023 registered thalassaemia patients, most of whom are minors,” said the official.

“Until now, these children had to be admitted to the pediatric ward for transfusions and often required overnight hospitalisation and at least two days for the full procedure,” he added.

Kalyan Khan, the medical superintendent–cum- vice-principal of JGMCH, said once the day-care unit is opened, the hospital stay will be reduced.

“Parents can bring the children to the unit, get the transfusion done, and take them home on the same day. This will help the patients and the hospital by reducing the burden on indoor beds,” he said.

“Initially, the unit will operate two days a week, that is, on Wednesdays and Thursdays, and will be staffed by pediatric specialists, trained nurses, and other healthcare workers,” added Khan.

He mentioned that the emergency and inpatient facilities will continue as usual, and patients requiring close observation will be admitted when necessary.

“Earlier, transfusion procedures required admission and constant monitoring over extended hours. The new unit is expected to streamline the process, minimise patient stress, and ease logistical challenges for families, many of whom travel long distances for treatment,” said Khan.