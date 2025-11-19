ITC opens new hotel in Siliguri: 70-key property comes up on eastern bypass

The ITC Hotels Limited (ITCHL) announced the opening of Fortune Select Siliguri, a 70-key premium hotel, on Tuesday.

“The unveiling of Fortune Select Siliguri is an important milestone in ITC Hotels’s planned expansion in eastern India, a region rich in traditions, ethos, commerce, and natural beauty. As part of our growth strategy and commitment, we continue to widen the ITCHL's footprint in emerging urban centres, cultural hubs, and high-potential markets — reflecting our thoughtful vision of delivering responsible and rewarding hospitality across the length and breadth of India and its proximal markets,” said Anil Chadha, managing director, ITC Hotels Limited.

With the launch of the new property, ITCHL operates seven hotels in Bengal. The other six hotels are ITC Sonar, ITC Royal Bengal and Storii by ITC Hotels Devasom Resort & Spa in Calcutta, and Fortune properties in Calcutta, Durgapur and Kalimpong.

In Siliguri, the hotel has come up along the Eastern Bypass.

The hotel houses Rainbow, a vegetarian restaurant, and will soon have a bar and a contemporary space serving baked items and snacks.

It has banquet spaces, a lush green lawn, a ballroom embellished with elegant décor, a pre-function area, and exclusive VIP lounges. Further, Fortune Select Siliguri houses a swimming pool, spa, and a well-equipped gymnasium.

“The hotel, which has opened Bengal’s gateway city, features a plush ambience, refined vegetarian cuisine, and sophisticated event spaces. It has been developed as a new landmark for weddings, celebrations, and leisure travel,” said a source.

CKIM Promoters LLP, a Siliguri-based real-estate development firm, is the ownership company of Fortune Select Siliguri. It has entered into an operating agreement with Fortune Park Hotels Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ITC Hotels Limited, to run the Siliguri property.

“We have envisioned Fortune Select Siliguri as more than just a hotel. It is a celebration of the way people come together in this part of the country. In Fortune Hotels, which carries the trusted legacy of ITC Hotels, we have found a partner that shares our belief in creating warm and authentic experiences,” said Roshan Agarwal, managing director, CKIM Promoters LLP.

“We aim to establish this hotel as the region’s most sought-after destination for weddings and social gatherings, where every celebration becomes a cherished memory,” he added.