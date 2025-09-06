Indonesian woman with fake Aadhaar, PAN caught at India-Nepal border in Siliguri

Troopers of the 41st Battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) posted at the India-Nepal border in Siliguri nabbed an Indonesian woman trying to enter Nepal illegally on Thursday.

Ni Kaden Sisiani is from Bali in Indonesia. On Thursday evening, the border interaction team intercepted her at the old bridge over the Mechi River at Panitanki, located approximately 35km from here.

She introduced herself as Ninyoman Murni, a citizen of India. However, the SSB personnel found Indonesian identity documents on her, and she made conflicting statements about herself.

Finally, she admitted to fraudulently acquiring a fake Indian Aadhaar card and a PAN card through a local agent in Mumbai.

“She confessed to using multiple identities for international travel and cross-border movement between Indonesia, Turkey, Nepal, and India. An Indonesian passport, as well as the fake Indian Aadhaar and PAN cards, were recovered from her,” said a source.

The SSB discovered that she had lived in Mumbai for almost a decade with fake

identity documents.

She was handed over to the Kharibari police station of Darjeeling district for further legal proceedings, a

source said.

Senior citizen hurt

A 60-year-old woman was injured after a fire broke out in the kitchen of a building on Gopal Chatterjee Road in Calcutta on Thursday.

Sudipta Seth was rushed to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

A police source said some of her neighbours and other residents of the area managed to bring the fire under control.