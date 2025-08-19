MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 19 August 2025

India to export 5,000 tonnes of fertilisers annually to Bhutan under new pact

The agreement cements cross-border farm cooperation between the two neighbours

Avijit Sinha Published 19.08.25, 09:53 AM
Representatives of the National Seed Centre, the ministry of agriculture and livestock, Royal Government of Bhutan, and Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited, in Siliguri on Monday

Representatives of the National Seed Centre, the ministry of agriculture and livestock, Royal Government of Bhutan, and Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited, in Siliguri on Monday

The National Seed Centre (NSC), which functions under ministry of agriculture & livestock of the Royal Government of Bhutan, signed an agreement with the Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL), in Siliguri on Monday to supply fertiliser to the neighbouring country.

Established in 2002, BVFCL is a central government undertaking operating under the union ministry of chemicals and fertilizers. It is headquartered at Namrup, Assam, and is a major fertiliser provider across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The agreement marks a meaningful milestone in the continuing partnership between India and Bhutan, and reaffirms our shared commitment to cordial cooperation in the field of agriculture and allied sectors, with particular focus on ensuring the availability of critical agricultural inputs, such as fertilisers, to the people of Bhutan,” said a senior official of BVFCL.

Yonten Gyamtsho, the director of the department of agriculture in the ministry of agriculture & livestock of Bhutan, led the Bhutanese delegation. Satyajit Mishra, the general manager of BVFCL, led the Indian team.

“The agreement will also facilitate the seamless supply of fertilisers from India to Bhutan and will ensure that farmers in Bhutan have continued and timely access to this essential agricultural input. This, in turn, will support Bhutan’s food security and productivity objectives,” the official added.

A source said, as per the agreement, BVFCL will export certain varieties of fertilisers like Urea, Suphala (a blend of nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium), Single Super Phosphate, Muriate of Potash and Borax to Bhutan.

“From the 2025-2026 fiscal year to the 2029-2030 fiscal year, 5,000 metric tonnes of these fertilisers will be exported to Bhutan as per the agreement,” said a source.

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

While dogs had their days: Spotlight on the huge backlog of cases in Supreme Court

Information with the National Judicial Data Grid shows that around three of every five cases in the top court have been pending for longer than a year
Rajnath Singh and Tiruchi Siva
Quote left Quote right

The BJP is not working for Tamilians. They are against Tamils

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT