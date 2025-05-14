No Cyclone Shakti, only cyclonic circulation over Andaman Sea: IMD

On Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) strongly denied reports circulating in several media publications about the formation of ‘Cyclone Shakti’. In a stern clarification, the IMD reiterated that no such cyclone has been forecast and accused sections of the media of spreading misinformation that has led to public confusion and institutional embarrassment.

In its official communication, the IMD clarified that on May 13, it had only reported the presence of a cyclonic circulation over the Andaman Sea, not a cyclonic storm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read IMD predicts thunderstorms, light to moderate rain in Kolkata for next 24 hours

The two are meteorologically distinct. A cyclonic circulation refers to a region of low pressure with rotating winds in the upper atmosphere and may or may not develop into a stronger system. In contrast, a cyclonic storm is a well-organised system with sustained surface wind speeds of 62–88 kmph, often named and tracked as a potential threat.

The IMD urged media platforms to refrain from publishing speculative or incorrect information, warning that repeated misreporting may result in the IMD being ‘compelled to stop providing weather information to media.’

As per the latest official bulletin, an upper air cyclonic circulation persists over East Uttar Pradesh and adjoining Bihar at 0.9 km above mean sea level. This system, along with a trough extending to south Odisha, is influencing current weather patterns. South Bengal is expected to witness hot and humid conditions with isolated heatwave spells till May 15, while north Bengal is likely to experience enhanced thunderstorm activity with heavy rainfall in some districts. Gusty winds, lightning, and light to moderate rain are expected across parts of both regions over the coming days.