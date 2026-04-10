'Imports from other states have decreased': Mamata rejects PM Modi's claims on fish supply and imports

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks on fish production with a political counter at a rally in Barasat, even as a wider debate on fisheries data and inter-state performance continued to unfold.

Mamata defended West Bengal’s fisheries record, citing official state figures on production growth, exports, and reduced dependence on imports.

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"Modi Babu said more fish is produced in Bihar than in Bengal and that these are sold to other states; it has to be so because the people in Bihar are not allowed to eat fish," the TMC chief alleged.

Also Read Why this Assembly election is Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s toughest poll battle

She said production and incomes in the sector had increased during the Trinamool Congress government’s tenure. "Fish production in salty water stands at 1.98 lakh metric tonnes," she said, claiming that earnings of the fisherfolk have also increased.

"Fish imports from other states have decreased from 1.12 lakh metric tonnes to 1.02 lakh metric tonnes during our government's tenure," the CM said. Mamata also said West Bengal was exporting fish to other states and countries.

Fish exports to other states exceeded imports by 76,000 tonnes, she said. "Export of fish to other countries stood at 1.45 lakh metric tonnes," the chief minister said.

She added that 90 per cent of West Bengal's egg requirement is produced within the state.

The comments came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised the state’s fisheries sector, saying production had not kept pace with demand and that West Bengal continued to depend on supplies from other states.

He also highlighted central support through dedicated fisheries programmes.

Mamata countered these claims with state data, saying fish production had increased by 1.72 lakh metric tonnes to 23.74 lakh metric tonnes during the TMC government’s tenure and that the state remained a leading producer.

Amid the political exchange, official fisheries data from the Government of India shows a widening gap between Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal over the past decade.

According to the Handbook of Fisheries Statistics (GoI, 2018 and 2023), Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal have remained the two largest fish-producing states in the country. However, the growth trajectories differ sharply.

Between 2014-15 and 2022-23, total fish production in Andhra Pradesh rose by about 160 per cent, while India’s overall fish production increased by about 70 per cent during the same period.

West Bengal’s fish output increased by about 26.5 per cent over the same period, significantly lower than the national average.

In 2014-15, Andhra Pradesh produced 19.8 lakh tonnes of fish, slightly higher than West Bengal’s 16.2 lakh tonnes. By 2022-23, Andhra Pradesh’s production had risen to about 51 lakh tonnes, nearly two-and-a-half times West Bengal’s 20.5 lakh tonnes.

A similar pattern emerges in inland fisheries, which account for a major share of production in both states.

Andhra Pradesh’s inland fish output tripled between 2014-15 and 2022-23, while West Bengal recorded an increase of about 29 per cent, compared to a national average that had roughly doubled in the same period.

In 2014-15, West Bengal (14.4 lakh tonnes) and Andhra Pradesh (15 lakh tonnes) were nearly at the same level in inland fish production.

By 2022-23, Andhra Pradesh reached 45 lakh tonnes, while West Bengal stood at 18.6 lakh tonnes, producing only about 40 per cent of Andhra Pradesh’s inland output.

The political exchange also extended beyond fisheries into allegations of voter list manipulation and administrative bias ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections.

Addressing a rally at Tentulia in North 24 Parganas, Banerjee alleged attempts to influence the electoral process and questioned the neutrality of institutions. "A trainload of 50,000 people was brought to Assam from Uttar Pradesh," she claimed.

She also criticised central agencies and the BJP, intensifying her attack on the ruling party at the Centre. "Even a snake can be trusted, but not the BJP," she said.

Mamata said 90 lakh names were removed from electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision in West Bengal and cited media reports on the composition of the deletions.

She referred to previous voter list exercises in Assam to question the fairness of such processes.

She said that the BJP should never be trusted, claiming that in the NRC exercise in Assam, out of 19 lakh names delisted, 13 lakh were Hindus and 6 lakh were Muslims.

Positioning herself at the centre of the campaign, Mamata asked voters to treat her as the candidate across the state.

Asking the electorate to consider her as the TMC's candidate in all 294 seats in the state, Mamata said, "If you want a Trinamool Congress government under my leadership, then I am the candidate in all seats."

She also targeted the BJP over national promises and past policy decisions. Addressing another rally, she asked, "Has anyone got the promised Rs 15 lakh in their bank account?"

She also referred to demonetisation and questioned its outcomes. She further asked whether black money was weeded out as promised during demonetisation in 2016, claiming that the country's people suffered in queues because of it.

Mamata reiterated her opposition to any future implementation of the National Register of Citizens in West Bengal.

Claiming that the BJP plans to conduct NRC (National Register of Citizens) in the future, she said that a TMC government will not allow such an exercise to take place in the state.

"The BJP is greedy for winning West Bengal... I will protect the state from the executioners," she said. On border security and infiltration allegations, she questioned the Centre’s responsibility.

"If infiltration has occurred, then Amit Shah should resign, because we do not have the wherewithal to facilitate infiltration," the chief minister said. She maintained that West Bengal remained peaceful and rejected claims of communal division.

Asserting that West Bengal is not a "factory of infiltrators," she said that the state is the shelter of humane people.

The day also saw a road show in Paschim Medinipur, where Mamata walked nearly 2 km from College Ground to Lord Jagannath temple, greeting supporters along the route.

People lined the streets as the convoy passed, with party flags and balloons visible along the route. She was accompanied by party MP June Malia and local TMC leaders.