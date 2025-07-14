IIM Calcutta rape accused, girl go back 3 months: Kolkata Police cite phone records

The IIM Calcutta student arrested on rape charges had known the complainant for the past three months and not for a week as he has claimed, police sources said on Sunday citing his call details.

Paramanand Mahaveer Toppannawar, 26, a second-year IIM student hailing from Karnataka, is accused of inviting the woman to his hostel on Friday afternoon, offering her pizza and water spiked with sedatives, and raping her.

A nine-member special investigation team led by an assistant commissioner will probe the case under the supervision of the deputy commissioner (southwest).

The 24-year-old woman has told the police that she passed out for several hours and, waking up, found herself in the student’s bed. She says she stepped out of the building and went straight to the police. She reached the police station around 7.30 pm.

Officers said they were scanning the phone of the accused, who was arrested at 1am on Saturday and later remanded in police custody till July 19.

The police have requested to have the woman’s statement recorded before a magistrate, but the date has not been fixed, sources said.

Officers said they were trying to establish contact with the woman to find out more about her association with the accused.

Sources said the investigators had sought CCTV footage from the IIM campus.

“There is ample evidence of the presence of both -- the victim and the accused – on the IIM Calcutta campus at the time of the alleged sexual assault,” one of the investigators said.

“The tower locations of the mobile phones of both are available, along with CCTV footage from outside the institute. We are trying to also obtain footage from inside the campus.”

Police sources said a campus security guard had contradicted the woman’s claims about the time she left the building (after the alleged assault), and about not signing the visitors’ register.

An IIM security guard told The Telegraph, requesting anonymity, that the complainant had signed on both the registers — at the campus gate and at the Lake ViewHostel.

The woman has in her police complaint said the accused prevented her from signing the register.

“She signed on the register at the gate. The student who had invited her too wrote on the register that the complainant had come to visit him,” the security guard said.

“She also signed on the register at the entrance to the Lake View Hostel. She arrived around 11.45am and left the campus around 3.30pm.Her exit too was noted at the register kept at the (campus) gate.”

The guard said it was standard practice to note down the entry and exit of any visitor.

“We don’t entertain any request from a host to allow a visitor into the campus without signing the register,” the guard said.