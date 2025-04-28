Identify those who heckled lawyers: Calcutta High Court orders Kolkata Police

The Calcutta high court on Monday instructed the Kolkata Police to identify those involved in the heckling of lawyers inside the court premises.

On Friday lawyers Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya and Firdous Shamim, representing those qualified in the school service commission exams of 2016 were allegedly deprived of employment in the cash-for-jobs scam, were heckled by protesters.

“If they are unhappy with the verdict they can always file an appeal. Protests cannot be held in this manner. Those involved would have to be identified,” Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam said when the matter came up for hearing this morning.

The bar association had knocked at the high court’s door over the protests on Friday where the lawyers Bhattacharya and Shamim were asked why the verdict in the creation of the supernumerary posts in the cash-for-jobs scam is being delayed.

The matter had come up for hearing in the bench of Justice Biswajit Basu. After the hearing concluded for the day the protests started.

“The police remained mute witness while the lawyers were abused and gheraoed,” said an advocate.

Some of the protesters demanded that the case on the supernumerary candidates would have to be withdrawn.

Earlier this month the Supreme Court had upheld a Calcutta high court division bench verdict scrapping the entire panel of teachers and non-teaching staff who had appeared in the 2016 school service commission examination.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee had blamed lawyer Bhattacharya and Abhijit Ganguly, the former Calcutta high court judge turned BJP MP from Tamluk for the court verdict which had described the recruitment process as vitiated.

On the day the apex court gave the verdict, Mamata had asked why Bhattacharjee should not be isolated politically?