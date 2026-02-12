Kabir cements 'Babri Mosque' work: 2,000-odd watch as construction begins in Murshidabad

The construction of the 'Babri Mosque' in Murshidabad was started on Wednesday by suspended Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir, raising questions about whether the effort, ahead of the Assembly polls, would wean away a chunk of Muslim voters from Mamata Banerjee's party.

Since the foundation stone of the "controversial" mosque was laid on December 6, followed by the formation of Kabir's Janata Unnayan Party, the electoral impact of the mosque has become a subject of speculation in the state’s political arena. Many are questioning if Trinamool would face a setback in its traditional minority votebank.

As construction started, Kabir issued a fresh warning to Mamata, claiming that the way Trinamool suspended him over the mosque — a monument connected with Muslim sentiment — would cost her in the polls.

“Mamata Banerjee made Muslims her votebank with false assurances, and minorities have understood it. She suspended me as I announced the setting up of the Babri Mosque with people's support,” said Kabir.

People gather to witness the start of the construction of the Babri Masjid at Chetiani in Murshidabad on Wednesday.

He also announced that his Babri Yatra, covering some 250km, would be cut short because of higher secondary examinations.

A source said the 250-km march, scheduled to start from Thursday from Plassey in Nadia to Itahar in North Dinajpur, had been replaced by a 22km march from Plassey to Beldanga in Murshidabad.

On Wednesday, formal work began on a stretch of land purchased by a trust, the West Bengal Islamic Foundation of India, headed by Kabir, in Chetiani village under the Rejinagar police station.

A large police contingent was arranged in the area for the pre-announced event. Extensive traffic arrangements were made to ensure that traffic on NH12 remained normal.

Devout Muslims from Murshidabad and various districts of the state attended the commencement of the mosque’s construction. Around 2,000 people were present to witness the start of the project. Multiple sources said the hype seen during the foundation-laying ceremony was missing on Wednesday, as footfall was significantly lower.

But those who were there expressed their joy. Abdul Alim, who came from Domkal, some 50km away from the site, said: “We are very happy that the construction of the Babri Mosque has started. The foundation was laid on December 6, but work had not begun, so we were a bit worried. Now that the work has started, it will eventually be completed and a Babri Mosque will stand in Murshidabad.”

Political reactions

The mosque construction evoked multiple political reactions. “A lot of money has been collected in the name of the Babri Mosque. If work didn't start, it would have created a negative impression on people. So there was no option. However, it would be better if the mosque is not used politically in elections,” said CPM district secretary Jamir Molla.

District Congress president and former MLA Manoj Chakraborty said: "No one is talking about people’s problems and grievances anymore. It is very unfortunate and undesirable that politics is centred only on temples and mosques.”

BJP leaders claimed Kabir was working as Trinamool's “B team”. “Whatever is happening in Murshidabad by Kabir is for Trinamool. Kabir is the TMC and the TMC is Kabir. The people of Bengal will give a reply,” said BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya.

The Babri Mosque issue is not confined to Bengal alone. Union environment, forest and climate change minister Bhupender Yadav has claimed that setting up such a mosque was illegal and that it was a part of Mamata’s appeasement politics. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath claimed that the day of Qayamat (doomsday) would not come and, therefore, the Babri Masjid will not be rebuilt.

Trinamool president Apurba Sarkar claimed the mosque would not have any impact on his party's votes.

"People have understood that he (Kabir) had been trying to use religion for politics. Such a veiled show can't go on. People will easily separate religion from politics."