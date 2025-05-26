Human-animal conflict: Gift on wheels by World Wide Fund for Nature to curb forest strife

The Madarihat forest range under the Jaldapara wildlife division in Alipurduar district has received a vehicle from the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) to curb human-animal conflict that is on the rise in different areas of the forest range.

The WWF, a global conservation organisation dedicated to protecting wildlife and environment, works in nearly 100 countries.

In a parallel initiative, the foresters posted in the Madarihat range have identified 40 youths who would work as volunteers along with forest guards to mitigate incidents of elephant depredation in and around Madarihat.

Located in central Dooars, Madarihat is the entry point to the Jaldapara National Park, the largest habitat of one-horned rhinos in the state.

The park and its adjoining forest areas are also a common habitat for wild elephants.

In recent times, elephants are often seen moving into tea estates and villages which are on the fringes in search of food.

“We will customise the vehicle that we have received with an iron mesh and some other items so that forest employees inside the vehicle remain safe while handling wild elephants," said Subhashish Roy, the range officer of Madarihat forest range.

"The vehicle will help us better handle incidents of human-elephant conflict. The vehicle will be used only for this purpose,” Roy added.

He said that wild elephants regularly move into places like Meghnath Saha Nagar, East and West Pradhanpara and North and South Khayerbari in search of fodder.

“We have an elephant squad in Madarihat. Team members have to move to different locations almost every night to steer the elephants back to the forest,” the forester added.

He said that the rise in incidents of elephant depredation made them draw up a plan to engage local youths as volunteers.

“It is an effort to encourage participatory conservation, community involvement and rapid response to wildlife movements in human settlements to avert human-animal conflict,” Roy said.

According to him, there will be four volunteers in each group along with forest guards.

Ten teams will carry searchlights and sound crackers to drive elephants.

“They will also carry informative pamphlets and distribute those among people to spread awareness about safe and responsible practices during elephant movement in human habitats,” said the forester.

Often, knowingly or unknowingly, villagers can irritate wild elephants, causing the latter to go on a rampage and ending up harming people and property.

Additionally, a WhatsApp group has been formed to facilitate real-time coordination and exchange of information among the volunteer team members and forest officials when elephants enter human habitats, a source said.