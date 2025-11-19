Howrah woman injured after husband’s gun allegedly misfires in Shibpur apartment

A woman suffered a bullet injury on Wednesday inside an upscale residential complex in Howrah’s Shibpur area, police said.

The victim, Poonam Yadav, was rushed to a private Kolkata hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

Police said her husband, Gopal Yadav, has been detained for questioning.

According to a senior police officer, Gopal claimed that the incident occurred while he was cleaning his licensed firearm.

The weapon “accidentally discharged”, and the bullet reportedly grazed Poonam’s neck.

The initial investigation found that the firing took place inside their flat at a residential complex close to the Shibpur police station.

“A shot was fired inside the flat, leaving Poonam bleeding on the floor. Our officers from Shibpur Police Station reached the spot soon after and rushed her to the hospital,” the officer said, adding that the bullet had grazed her neck.

“Our officers are examining whether her husband's claim is accurate and whether there had been a dispute between the couple at the time of the incident,” he added.

Police are probing whether the firing was accidental, as Gopal maintains, or if any other person might have entered the flat.

During initial questioning, Gopal repeated that the gun went off while he was cleaning it, the officer said.

Pankaj Sharma, the secretary of the housing complex, said, “Gopal Babu told us the firearm went off accidentally while he was cleaning it. He said there was no deliberate firing.”