Homemaker ‘kills’ kids, herself after altercation with husband over pandal-hopping

A homemaker allegedly killed her two children and then herself in Malda on Sunday night after an altercation with her husband over pandal-hopping.

A source said the bodies of Rupali Halder, 28, her son Ayan, 7, and her six-month-old daughter Rimi were recovered from their house in Nichupara, Bachamari Government Colony.

The area is under the jurisdiction of Old Malda municipality’s ward number eight.

Locals revealed that her husband Asit is a daily-wage worker.

Due to her husband’s low income, Rupali and her kids had been living with her parents at Gangarampur in

South Dinajpur.

Around three months ago, she returned to her husband’s house in Old Malda with

her children.

On Sunday evening, the couple argued about visiting Puja pandals in Malda town. The quarrel escalated when an inebriated Asit returned home late at night.

Following the heated argument, Rupali went to sleep in another room with her

two children.

On Monday morning, after no movement from the room for an unusually long time, Asit’s family members broke down the door. They found Rupali hanging from the ceiling and the children unconscious on the bed, with froth oozing out of their mouths.

A doctor was immediately called, who declared the three dead.

“My son and the daughter-in-law quarrelled yesterday. But we never thought she would take such a drastic step,” said Tarun, Asit’s father.

Police were informed, and a team from Malda police station arrived.

The bodies were sent to Malda Medical College & Hospital for post-mortem.

The police have detained Asit. Investigations are in progress.