13th International Tourism Mart, a flagship event to highlight Northeast issues

The 13th International Tourism Mart (ITM) — a flagship event of the Union tourism ministry — began on Friday in Gangtok, Sikkim.

Senior officials from the central government and all eight northeastern states attended the opening session at a city hotel. Stakeholders and representatives from the tourism and hospitality industry were also present.

According to an official source, the inaugural meeting focused on several key issues crucial to the growth of tourism in the Northeast.

Film tourism, the economic potential of homestays for local communities and the procedures related to the Restricted Area Permit (RAP) and Protected Area Permit (PAP) for sensitive areas were among the major points of discussion.

Representatives from Indian Cine Hub delivered a presentation on film-shoot facilitation in the region, followed by a briefing by Madhya Pradesh state tourism.

“The ITM aims at showcasing the tourism potential of the Northeast, popularly known as the ‘Ashta Lakshmi’ of India. This year, it will be held in Sikkim from today (Friday) till November 16 ... the event provides a crucial B2B (business to business) platform for domestic and international tourism stakeholders,” said a source in the Sikkim tourism department.

This year, ITM has drawn delegates from 19 countries, including Spain, Thailand, France, Russia, Germany and Vietnam.

There will be business sessions, presentations on the tourism potential of Sikkim and the Northeast and technical visits to heritage sites across the region.

ITM aims to position the Northeast as a premier global destination, while ensuring environmental responsibility and community benefit remain at the core of tourism development.

“A major highlight of ITM 2025 is its alignment with the ‘travel for life’ initiative and it will emphasise energy-efficient practices, zero food waste, avoidance of single-use plastics, sustainable travel models, community-based tourism and empowerment of homestays,” said a source.