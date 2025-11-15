National Investigation Agency arrests youth in Bengal’s Uttar Dinajpur over suspected terror links

A youth has been arrested in West Bengal’s Uttar Dinajpur district by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) over suspected links to terror organisations, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

According to officials, the youth was detained from the Sujapur area on Friday morning after NIA sleuths grew suspicious of his activities.

"The arrested youth has been identified as Janisur Alam, a resident of Ludhiana," the officer said, noting that Alam had been spotted moving suspiciously around the station premises before officers intervened.

A source in the central agency said, "During questioning, he allegedly attempted to flee, following which he was taken into custody."

The source further suggested that the youth "may be linked to multiple acts of sabotage".

Investigators are still determining whether his activities have any direct connection to the recent blast in Delhi.

"We are yet to establish whether he has any direct connection to the Delhi blast. Digital devices and documents were seized from his possession," the official said.

The explosion near the Red Fort in New Delhi claimed 13 lives and left several others injured. The government has described the incident as a "terrorist incident".

Following the blast, the NIA also conducted a raid on Wednesday at the Murshidabad residence of migrant worker Moinul Hasan, an officer said.

An agency source told PTI, "Hasan had worked intermittently in Delhi and Mumbai, and during his time in Delhi, he shared accommodation with a Bangladeshi national with whom he is believed to have maintained long-term contact."

Detectives are now examining whether Hasan had any links to extremist organisations during that period or if he had any connection to the youth arrested in Uttar Dinajpur.