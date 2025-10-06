JU student Himadri Purkait untraceable after rains and landslides hit North Bengal

Himadri Purkait, a 25-year-old third-year Sociology student at Jadavpur University, has been untraceable since the heavy rains and landslides hit Darjeeling over the weekend.

His friend, Arunita Banerjee, who had stayed at the same homestay, Bagar Farmstay, in July and had suggested the place to Himadri, told The Telegraph Online, "Some of his belongings from the tent have been found at the homestay, but there is no sign of him or his mobile. There is a pond, now filled with sand, boulders, and other debris, where the homestay owner suspects Himadri’s remains might be. They tried clearing the pond today and plan to continue with a JCB tomorrow.”

“The homestay owner had suggested he move out of the tent when the rain started, but since it was sturdy and well-set, he probably thought it would be fine and chose to stay,” Banerjee added.

Arunita had posted on Facebook about Himadri going missing, mentioning that the Sukhiapokri police informed on Sunday morning that his tent had been washed away.

“At 2.20 AM last night, the owner of the Farmstay reportedly received last communication from Himadri, who was by then already separated from the rest, by gushing water and pouring rain. Himadri said he couldn’t make it and asked the owner to inform his family, back at Diamond Harbour. Since then, his phone has been switched off,” the post said.

Himadri’s brother, while speaking to The Telegraph Online, said, "The latest update is that NDRF is searching for him," declining to comment any further.

According to his family, Himadri left his Diamond Harbour home on September 22 for Darjeeling, arriving on September 26.

He had taken a job at the homestay.

"All tourists have been rescued, except for one missing at Diamond Harbour," chief minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday, without naming anyone, before leaving for Hasimara.

The hills of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Kurseong have been hit hard by heavy rainfall, triggering landslides and flash floods.

At least 28 people have died, while many more are missing. Rescue operations continue, with both the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) active in the area.

Clearing operations are underway at over 40 landslide-hit points, including major roads connecting Darjeeling to other regions.

A 24x7 control room has been set up, compensation announced for victims, and 45 buses arranged to transport stranded tourists to safer areas.