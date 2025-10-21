Hill youngsters band together to make music as 18 schools, top musicians join Jam Fest

The hills were buzzing with youthful energy and the sound of music on Saturday.

School Jam Fest 2025, an inter-school band and ensemble competitive project, held its final concert at the Kalimpong town hall.

Organised by Paramount School, Kalimpong, the event attempted to revive the student band culture of the eastern Himalayas.

Eighteen schools from Kalimpong, Darjeeling, Kurseong, Sikkim, and Siliguri auditioned before a distinguished jury of musicians — Aswath Rumba (Darjeeling), Neha Pradhan (Gangtok), Abhishek Lemo Gurung (Kurseong), Sharad Diyali (Kalimpong) and guest judge Ashish Maharjan (Kathmandu).

The qualifying round was held at Kalimpong on September 24 and 25.

“The level of talent was so impressive that the lineup for the finals was expanded from the top five to eight schools,” said Anupam Lama, the principal of Paramount School.

The finalists were Tashi Namgyal Academy (Gangtok), St Xavier’s School (Pedong), EMRS (Gangyap), Saptashri Gyanpeeth (Kalimpong), Paljor Namgyal Girls’ School (Gangtok), Manjusri Public School (Temi-Tarku), Paramount School (Kalimpong), and St Augustine’s School (Kalimpong).

The finals were held on October 18 at the same venue.

The title of champion band went to ‘Project Majesty’ from Manjusri Public School, Gangtok. ‘The Revivals’, the all-girl band from Eklavya Model Residential School(EMRS) from Gangyap, Sikkim, finished as runners-up, and ‘Cowboys’ from St Xavier’s School, Pedong, took the third spot.

The top three winners received Furtados Music Gift Vouchers worth ₹50,000, ₹25,000, and ₹15,000, respectively.

The initiative drew overwhelming encouragement from the music fraternity. Video messages of support poured in from top singers and bands including Bipul Chettri & The Travelling Band, Parikrama, Mantra, Nomads, Kailasa, Euphoria, Gauley Bhai, Abhaya & The Steam Engines, Rudy & The Kool Kats, Girish & The Chronicles, and Belgian conductor Rozemarijn Vanwijnsberghe.

Balasubramanian T, the district magistrate of Kalimpong, was the chief guest at the event. He presented six ‘Most Promising Musician’ awards to outstanding student performers from the 18 participating schools.

Following the students, musician Ashish Maharjan enchanted the audience

with his eclectic bansuri recital. Neha Pradhan’s band Half Past XII and Abhishek Lemo Gurung performed a vibrant set of western classics that had the young crowd dancing and singing along.

“This project aims at bringing the student band music culture back into our schools,” said Anupam Lama, who conceptualised the event.

“Music production today has become a solitary, mechanical process driven by technology and AI. We wanted students to collaborate, empathise, and learn to make music together. It’s a space where even those who aren’t academically inclined can shine and be celebrated,” added Lama.