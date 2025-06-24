MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Heavy rains cause landslides on NH-10 connecting Sikkim with Bengal, traffic movement hit

Roadblocks have been reported along the 52-km highway stretch, which connects Sevoke in Bengal with Rangpo in Sikkim, causing inconvenience to travellers

PTI Published 24.06.25, 12:37 PM
The site after a landslide hit a military camp at Chhaten in Sikkim.

The site after a landslide hit a military camp at Chhaten in Sikkim. PTI file photo

Several landslides triggered by incessant rains for the last few days occurred along National Highway 10, disrupting traffic movement on the road that connects Sikkim with West Bengal, officials said on Tuesday.

Roadblocks have been reported along the 52-km highway stretch, which connects Sevoke in West Bengal with Rangpo in Sikkim, causing inconvenience to travellers, they said.

The roadblocks were reported from 29 Mile, Kali Jhora, Seti Jhora, Selfie Dara, Birik Dara, Likhuveer, Melli and Bhalu Khola in West Bengal's Kalimpong district, they said.

Officials of the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) said operations related to the clearing of debris and restoration of the road are underway.

Heavy machinery has been deployed to clear roadblocks due to multiple landslides, they said. "One-way traffic movement has started in some areas. Traffic jams are inevitable as landslides continue in some areas regularly. The debris will be cleared soon as work is being carried out on war footing," an official said.

Police personnel from Kalimpong district have also been deployed to regulate the traffic movement, he said.

The district police have urged commuters to plan their travels according to the ground situation.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

