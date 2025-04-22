Heatwave set to scorch south Bengal from April 23, says IMD forecast

A spell of intense heat is set to sweep across parts of South Bengal from April 23, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting a steady rise in day temperatures over the next few days.

Westerly to north-westerly winds are likely to dominate the region, leading to a sharp increase in temperatures and the onset of heat wave conditions across several districts.

According to the IMD’s latest bulletin, maximum temperatures across south Bengal are expected to rise by 3 to 5 degrees celsius during the next three days.

The day temperatures are likely to remain 3 to 5 degrees celsius above normal across the region.

Coastal districts may experience maximum relative humidity ranging from 80 to 90 per cent, while interior districts could see humidity levels between 70 and 80 per cent.

The minimum relative humidity will hover between 50 and 60 per cent in coastal areas and 30 to 50 per cent in the interior parts of south Bengal.

On April 23, heat wave conditions — defined by maximum temperatures of 40 degrees celsius or more and a departure of 5 degrees celsius or higher from normal — are likely to occur at one or two places in West Burdwan, Birbhum, Purulia, Jhargram, Bankura and West Midnapore.

West Burdwan may also witness warm night conditions, with minimum temperatures expected to be 4.5 to 6.4 degrees celsius above normal.

The situation is expected to persist on April 24, with similar heat wave conditions forecast at one or two locations in West Burdwan, Birbhum, and Bankura districts, where warm night conditions may also prevail.

Hot and humid weather will likely affect other districts intermittently.

The IMD predicted heat wave conditions at one or two places in West Burdwan, Birbhum, Purulia, Jhargram, Bankura and West Midnapore districts on April 25.

Heat wave conditions are expected to persist in West Burdwan, Birbhum, Purulia and Bankura districts till April 26.

The IMD has outlined the possible impacts of the heat wave, warning that while the heat may be tolerable for the general population, it poses a moderate health risk to vulnerable groups such as infants, the elderly, individuals with chronic illnesses and those exposed to the sun for extended periods or engaged in strenuous outdoor activities.

Symptoms like heat cramps and heat rashes are also likely.

The IMD has advised residents to avoid prolonged exposure to the sun and limit outdoor activities between 11 AM and 4 PM.

People are urged to wear lightweight, light-coloured, and loose cotton clothing, and to cover their heads using a cloth, hat, or umbrella.

It is recommended to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water, even in the absence of thirst.

The public is also advised to stay alert to signs of heat-related ailments such as dizziness, weakness, headache, nausea, excessive sweating, and seizures, and to seek immediate medical attention if feeling unwell.