New Bengal BJP chief is a Bengali ‘bhadralok’ but challenges aplenty ahead of 2026 polls

With the 2026 West Bengal assembly polls on the horizon, the BJP has placed its bet on soft-spoken RSS loyalist and party veteran Samik Bhattacharya to steer its troubled state unit out of a prolonged phase of internal discord, grassroots disarray and “cultural disconnect” with the Bengali electorate.

But as Bhattacharya, a quintessential Bengali ‘bhadralok’ takes charge, a key challenge before him is whether the state BJP under his leadership pursues a moderate, inclusive Hindutva line or continues with the combative and hardline posture championed by leaders like Suvendu Adhikari.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Rajya Sabha MP and one of the BJP’s most articulate Bengali faces, Bhattacharya was recently unanimously elected president of the West Bengal unit, a move seen as an attempt to calm factional storms, revive a demoralised cadre and address the growing perception that it lacks cultural connect and ideological clarity in the state.

“The party is above individuals. My focus will be on strengthening the organisation and outreach at all levels. West Bengal deserves a better alternative to the politics of violence, corruption and communalism pursued by the TMC,” Bhattacharya told PTI after taking charge.

Rhetoric alone, however, will likely not suffice, feel political analysts. The BJP in Bengal is confronting serious challenges, both internal and electoral.

In a marked shift in tone, Bhattacharya has sought to position the BJP as an inclusive force, distinct from the strident posturing of some of its leaders.

“The BJP’s fight is not against the state's minorities. Young boys in minority households who are roaming around with stones – we want to snatch away the stones and hand them books. We want to take away their swords and give them pens instead. We envision a Bengal where a Durga Puja procession and a Muharram rally are held side by side without conflict,” he had said recently.

The remarks appear to be part of a conscious attempt to win over middle-class urban voters, liberal professionals, and the youth – groups that contributed to the BJP’s 2021 assembly poll setback.

A BJP leader said the party must reflect Bengal’s unique political culture.

“We cannot grow in Bengal by alienating communities. If we want middle-class Bengali Hindus, liberal professionals and even silent first-time voters to back us, we have to show we can take along everybody and speak the language of inclusivity,” he said.

But, not everyone in the party is convinced.

“Bengal’s voters want clarity. If we confuse them with half-hearted messaging, we lose core and swing voters,” said a leader close to Adhikari, the face of the party’s aggressive Hindutva plank and Leader of the Opposition.

The minorities comprise nearly 30 per cent of the electorate and are a deciding factor in almost 120 of the 294 assembly seats.

Political analyst Maidul Islam told PTI that Bhattacharya’s message signals a shift in the BJP’s positioning in Bengal.

“What Bhattacharya said – the BJP is not the enemy of minorities and wants to protect pluralism – is something new for the Bengal unit, and in sharp contrast to what Adhikari and others have said. Whether Bhattacharya can make moderate Hindutva the party’s dominant line remains to be seen,” Islam said.

The TMC has long accused the BJP of promoting a ‘Hindi-Hindu-Hindustan’ model, out of sync with Bengal’s cultural ethos.

Former state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar, however, dismissed such criticism.

“No one has a monopoly on Bengali culture. The BJP represents every Bengali who wants development and dignity,” he asserted.

The TMC, meanwhile, remains unconvinced.

“The BJP is still driven by RSS’ Hindi-Hindu-Hindustan ideology. Samik Bhattacharya cannot camouflage it,” TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said.

In the 2021 polls, the TMC used Bengali sub-nationalism to counter the BJP’s Hindutva narrative, branding it a party of outsiders.

“Bhattacharya’s soft-spoken, scholarly image, fluency in Bengali literature and RSS background position him as a bridge between the ideological core and the broader Bengali electorate. However, reclaiming cultural legitimacy for a party often branded an 'outsider force' won’t be easy,” said Islam.

Another critical issue Bhattacharya faces is infighting. Since the 2021 assembly poll defeat, factionalism between the BJP’s old guards and defectors from the TMC has crippled organisational unity.

“He’s not seen as belonging to any camp. That’s why Delhi picked him. But to bring everyone together, Samik da will have to assert himself fast. Otherwise, he will be reduced to a rubber stamp,” a senior state BJP leader said.

In his first address as state chief, Bhattacharya had acknowledged the rift and called for unity.

Political analyst Biswanath Chakraborty believes Bhattacharya's real test lies in energising the party base.

“The BJP in Bengal is demoralised. The primary task for him will be to bring all factions together and launch a mass movement against the TMC,” Chakraborty told PTI.

The BJP’s support has steadily eroded since its 77-seat performance in the 2021 polls. In the 2023 rural elections and recent bypolls, its organisational atrophy, especially in rural and tribal belts, has been stark.

“There’s an urgent need to activate the booth-level structure. Workers feel disillusioned. The leaders need to spend time in districts to reconnect with cadres,” said another senior BJP leader.

But, the road ahead is fraught with risks.

“The party has chosen calm over chaos. Now, it must ensure the calm doesn’t turn into inertia,” added a BJP insider.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.