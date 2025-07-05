Monsoon intensifies: IMD issues heavy rain alerts for Bengal and Jharkhand

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in parts of West Bengal and Jharkhand under the influence of a likely low-pressure area and strong monsoon flow.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall, between 7 and 20 cm, is very likely in parts of Purulia, Jhargram and Paschim Medinipur districts of West Bengal, while heavy rainfall, ranging from 7 to 11 cm, is also very likely over Paschim Bardhaman, Purba Medinipur, South 24 Parganas and Bankura districts.

The likely formation of a low-pressure area over Gangetic West Bengal and a strong monsoon flow will bring heavy to very heavy rainfall in these districts, the IMD said on Saturday.

In parts of the sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar, heavy rainfall is likely till July 10, it added.

Basirhat in North 24 Parganas district received 102 mm rainfall, the highest in the state in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Saturday. Other places that received significant rainfall during the period include Kalyani (42 mm), Barrackpore (32 mm), Kalaikunda (32 mm) and Raiganj (31 mm).

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued an 'orange' alert for very heavy rainfall in parts of Jharkhand till Monday morning.

The alert has been sounded for Simdega, Saraikela-Kharswan, East and West Singhbhum districts, which are likely to experience torrential rain till 8.30 am on Sunday. Lohardaga, Gumla, Simdega and Khunti could receive heavy to very heavy rainfall from 8.30 am on Sunday to 8.30 am on Monday, it said in a bulletin.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall may occur in some districts of Jharkhand within the next 24-72 hours under the influence of a low pressure area and activity of the monsoon trough. There is also a possibility of thunderstorms and strong winds, up to 40 km per hour, during this period,” said Abhishek Anand, Deputy Director of the Ranchi Meteorological Centre.

Nine districts – Palamu, Latehar, Lohardaga, Gumla, Chatra, Hazaribag, Ramgarh, Ranchi and Khunti – are likely to receive heavy rainfall till 8.30 am on Sunday. Latehar, Chatra, Palamu, Hazaribag, Ramgarh, Ranchi, Saraikela-Kharswan, East and West Singhbhum might face similar weather conditions between 8.30 am on Sunday and 8.30 am on Monday, he added.

Jharkhand has recorded 71 per cent surplus rainfall between June 1 and July 5. The eastern state received 404 mm of rainfall against the normal of 236.1 mm during the period.

Ranchi district recorded the highest surplus rainfall at 164 per cent, followed by Latehar at 145 per cent. However, Deoghar and Godda were still facing deficit rainfall – 35 per cent and 28 per cent, respectively.

With inputs from PTI