MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 22 April 2025

Guwahati chokes after 3 hour rain: roads flood, traffic stalls, power cuts hit city

The Gauhati High Court in August last year said that the time had come to deal with the problem of flooding in the city and the government was required to take steps to resolve this problem permanently

PTI Published 22.04.25, 01:27 PM
People wade through a waterlogged street at Anil Nagar after heavy rainfall in Guwahati, Tuesday, April 22, 2025

People wade through a waterlogged street at Anil Nagar after heavy rainfall in Guwahati, Tuesday, April 22, 2025 PTI

Heavy rains in the early hours of Tuesday flooded parts of Guwahati, leading to massive traffic snarls on most arterial roads.

The rains that lasted for two-three hours led to knee-deep water on all major roads of the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

Waterlogging was reported from Zoo Road, RG Baruah Road, GS Road, Nabin Nagar, Anil Nagar, Guwahati Club, Lachit Nagar, Chandmari, Panjabari, Jorabat, Tarun Nagar, and Survey, among others.

Power cuts were also reported from some areas.

"Thunderstorms and lightning accompanied by gusty winds reaching up to 50-60 kmph are very likely to occur at isolated places over Assam," the IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati said in a weather bulletin.

The Gauhati High Court in August last year said that the time had come to deal with the problem of flooding in the city and the government was required to take steps to resolve this problem permanently.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Waterlogging Weather Heavy Rainfall
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Congress cannot afford to abdicate development, nationalism to BJP: Shashi Tharoor

In a chat with The Telegraph Online, the four-term Lok Sabha member from Thiruvananthapuram lays out what his party needs to do to become the national force it once was
High Court
Quote left Quote right

Is it true that both tainted and untainted teachers and staff are still getting salaries?

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT